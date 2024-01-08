Key Takeaways Samsung unveiled the new Smart Monitor M80D at CES 2024, featuring a 32-inch 4K display for a great work and play experience.

The Smart Monitor 80D supports streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and offers HDR10+ output with built-in speakers for a top-notch viewing experience.

The monitor can be used as a Smart Home hub and supports USB-C input, and Samsung also showcased a 2D/3D gaming monitor that doesn't require wearable accessories, providing an immersive gaming experience.

Along with the new range of Smart TVs, Samsung updated its highly-popular Smart Monitor lineup at CES 2024. The company unveiled the new Smart Monitor M80D at the event, featuring a 32-inch 4K display. Samsung says the new monitor comes with a host of features that make it great both for work and play.

Just like other models of the Samsung Smart Monitor lineup, the Smart Monitor 80D can be used for watching TV shows and movies, gaming, and even videoconferencing without even connecting to a PC. The Monitor natively supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. For the best-in-class viewing experience, M80D supports HDR10+ output and offers crisp sounds with its built-in 2-channel speakers.

You can even connect your wearable with the Smart Monitor for real-time feedback about your calories, heart rate, distance, and more. You can also use the M80D as a Smart Home hub, as it supports all IoT devices that are Matter compatible. It supports USB-C input for a clutter-free experience and comes in a single Warm White color.

Samsung 2D/3D Gaming Monitor Also Announced

In addition to the new Smart Monitor, Samsung showcased its new 2D/3D gaming monitor, which allows users to experience 3D/VR content without any wearable accessories. The panel supports both 2D and 3D output, and adjusts the mode based on the content being displayed. It features eye and head tracking that can analyze your position and optimize 3-dimensional effects for an immersive gaming experience.

In addition to supporting 3D content, this monitor is compatible with existing VR games, meaning you will be able to enjoy VR without the need to wear any external device. The Samsung 2D/3D Gaming Monitor is compatible with Steam VR, but Samsung is also working with notable gaming publishers to bring more 3D gaming content to the device.