Samsung rolls out update that removes performance limiter on Galaxy devices

Last week, we reported that Samsung was found to deliberately slow down and decrease the performance of Galaxy devices. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands were caught with the tactic to reportedly save precious battery life, but as a result, many people often thought that their devices were no longer any good, and decided to upgrade. The controversial throttling cost Apple several lawsuits, and many companies learned their lesson to be transparent about such moves. Samsung was recently found to have throttled over 10,000 applications on Galaxy smartphones, and the company just rolled out an update that seemingly fixes the slow down issue.

Samsung last week issued an official statement confirming the wrongdoing and stating that it will soon roll out an update to “provide users with options to provide optimal performance.”

"In order to meet the needs of various customers recently, we plan to implement a software update that provides a performance priority option in the game booster lab within the game launcher app as soon as possible. We will continue to listen to consumers' opinions and do our best for customer satisfaction and consumer protection."

Fortunately, it only took Samsung about a week to come up with a solution, and the update is already rolling out to some users in Korea (via SamMobile). The Galaxy S22 is one of the devices receiving the update with the model number SM-S901N, the update also provides the latest March security patch.

While the new update removed the Game Optimization Service to throttle and slow down applications on Galaxy devices, the update also includes various security updates, improvements to the camera, and other bug fixes to make the overall experience better and smoother.