In typical Samsung fashion, the company released a special version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, called the Samsung W22 5G. The new Samsung W22 5G is aimed at the Chinese market, and the new version has slightly different colors.

Samsung’s W Series never made it outside of China, and this W22 will likely remain the same, exclusive to the Chinese market. The device itself looks a lot like the traditional Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, except the accent colors on the hinge are textured and is gold-colored. The logo on the back of the device is also different, it says it’s the “Heart to the World” logo, in the same gold color as the hinge mechanism on the side.

“‘Heart to the world’ demonstrates the spiritual realm and tolerance of helping the world. The dynamic light and shadow of the close-up are used to create a majestic and high-level texture, and the changing “Heart of the World” logo has three-dimensional and brilliant visual effects under different angles, highlighting the profound accumulation of the brand.”

The rest of the promotional material on the website talks about the high-quality and precise craftsmanship that went into creating the device. The rest of the phone is still painted in the Phantom Black finish, it’s only the accent colors that are different, and likely the user interface in the software is tweaked.

As you would expect, the device doesn’t have Google Mobile Services – since it’s intended for the Chinese audience – but it does support the same S Pen and it has the same features and overall looks as the normal Galaxy Z Fold 3. If you live in China and want to get your hands on one, it will set you back CNY 16,999 or about $2,645 for the 16/256GB model. If you do decide to import one, keep in mind that the cellular bands may be different, and it might not work on some networks in the US and Europe.

