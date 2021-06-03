Samsung has today launched its latest budget phone that adds 5G connectivity to the mix – the Galaxy A22 5G. The latest Samsung offering features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a V-shaped notch at the top. At its heart is an octa-core processor – reportedly the MediaTek Helio 700 SoC – while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on.

In case you’re wondering, the phone supports 15W fast charging. Samsung will be offering the Galaxy A22 5G in multiple configurations with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. However, the MicroSD card slot will allow storage expansion all the way up to 1TB.

Coming to the camera department, there are three snappers at the back – a main 48MP shooter, a 5MP lens for wide-angle photography, and a 2MP camera for depth sensing. For selfies and video calls, Samsung has equipped the phone with an 8MP sensor. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor handles authentication, while color options on the table are Gray, White, Mint, and Blue.

Wait, there’s a 4G-only Galaxy A22 as well

In addition to its latest affordable 5G phone, Samsung has also launched a 4G-only version called the Galaxy A22. Interestingly, this one has four rear cameras and a 90Hz Super AMOLED display, while the 5G-ready model has three cameras at the back and a regular 60Hz refresh rate LCD panel. However, battery size remains the same at 5,000mAh with support for 15W charging.

The vanilla Galaxy A22 offers a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a V-shaped notch, and is powered by an octa-core processor that is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700. Again, there will be multiple configurations to choose from with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of internal storage. However, this one doesn’t appear to allow storage expansion via a microSD card.

The imaging hardware includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle snapper, and a pair of 2MP cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. Over at the front, you’ll find a 13MP selfie shooter. Color options on the table are Black, Mint, Violet, and White, while authentication duties are shouldered by a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.