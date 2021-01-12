The suspense is finally over. Samsung has finally lifted the covers from its in-house 2021 flagship chipset – the Exynos 2100. This 5G-ready chip will first make its way to the Samsung Galaxy S21 family that will debut two days from now. The latest Exynos SoC is based on the 5nm Extreme Ultra-Violet (EUV) process node and comes with an integrated 5G modem that can latch on to both Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G airwaves.

At its heart, the Exynos 2100 opts for a tri-cluster core design to more effectively distribute workload. There is a single prime core based on the ARM Cortex-X1 that runs at 2.9GHz. It is assisted by three Cortex-A78 cores ticking at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz to handle less demanding tasks. Graphics, on the other hand, are handled by the Mali-G78 MP10 GPU.

Samsung is touting a 30% gain in multi-core performance compared to its 7nm-based predecessor – the Exynos 1080 – while single-core performance has gone up by 19%. As for GPU prowess, the company claims that Exynos 2100 brings a 40% boost in graphics performance. “The Exynos 2100 also integrates advanced multi-IP governor (AMIGO) technology, which overlooks and optimizes power usages of CPU, GPU, and other processes, allowing longer use time even with intense on-screen activities,” claims Samsung.

Capable of handling up to six cameras and 200MP resolution output

There’s also a triple-core NPU that peaks at 26 trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS), but with twice the power efficiency compared to its predecessor. Coming to the camera capabilities, the Exynos 2100 is said to be capable of handling up to six cameras and 200MP resolution output. “With a multi-camera and frame processor (MCFP), the ISP can combine feeds from multiple cameras to improve zoom performance, enhance image quality for ultra-wide shots and more,” the company adds.

Exynos 2100 also supports 8K video capture at 30fps, while video decoding goes up to 8K 60fps with 10-bit HEVC(H.265) and 30fps with 10-bit VP9 and AV1 codecs. Coming to the display part, the Samsung SoC can handle 4K panels at up to 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ display at 144Hz refresh rate value, the latter of which has already been rumored to be available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung silicon can be driven in tandem with LPDDR5 memory and the faster UFS 3.1 storage standard.