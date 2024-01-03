Key Takeaways Samsung unveils new OLED gaming monitors with glare-free technology for enhanced viewing angles and consistent brightness levels.

CES 2024 officially kicks off on Tuesday, January 9 2024, but Samsung wants to get ahead of the press and announce some of its latest OLED gaming monitors before the event. Samsung unveiled several new Odyssey OLED gaming monitors with flat displays, as well as an upgraded and new Odyssey OLED G9. The other monitors joining the lineup are the Odyssey OLED G8 and G6.

All three monitors feature a glare-free technology that Samsung says minimizes light reflections, enabling enhanced viewing angles without any additional equipment. This results in more consistent brightness levels that are suitable for most lighting environments. Additionally, the monitors feature VESA Display HDR True Black 400 that results in crisp details, and vivid colors. There’s also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for low-latency HDR gaming.

The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SD) comes with a massive 49-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution display and a 32:9 aspect ratio. That’s essentially 16:9 displays side-by-side without any bezel or other interruptions. The display has a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time, providing a seamless and smooth gaming experience with fast-paced games.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) features a 32-inch flat OLED panel with 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz refresh rate with the same 0.03ms GTG response time as the G9. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD) comes with a smaller, 27-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) monitor with 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms GTG response time.

The new monitors also have excellent connectivity, and they feature two HDMI 2.1 pots, and a built-in USB hub. There’s DisplayPort 1.4 that enables users to connect a phone and tablets, and there’s an additional USB-C port that enables power sharing, video output, and data transfers.

The monitors come with height-adjustable stands with tilt, swivel, and pivot. They also feature the Core Lightning+, which is a fancy marketing term for the RGB lights on the back that provide ambiance and an immersive way to consume content and play games on the large display.

Additionally, the Odyssey G9 and G8 come with the Samsung SmartThungs Hub that connects various IoT devices such as smart lights, locks, and other household items. The devices are also compatible with Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) for device control. These two monitors will also come with all-in-one entertainment hubs, equipped with Samsung Smart TV and Samsung Gaming Hub, that enables gamers to stream and play cloud games using a variety of services without requiring a computer.

Samsung didn’t unveil the prices for the Odyssey OLED 2023 gaming monitor lineup, but the company will demo them at CES 2024, next week, where the company is expected to reveal availability and pricing.