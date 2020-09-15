Samsung has today launched four new mobile camera sensors that employ smaller 0.7 micrometer (μm)-pixels, an upgrade over the 0.8μm pixel sensors seen in current Samsung smartphones. The new sensors introduced by Samsung include the 108MP ISOCELL HM2, the 64MP ISOCELL GW3, the 48MP ISOCELL GM5 and the 32MP ISOCELL JD1. The first three will be incorporated in a smartphone’s rear camera hardware, while the 32MP ISOCELL JD1 is targeted at selfie cameras fitted inside hole-punch cutouts or pop-up modules. Samsung also mentions that it plans to bring the ultra-high-resolution camera sensors to mainstream smartphones, which means we can see 64MP or even 108MP cameras on non-flagship phones in the near future.

The new 0.7μm camera sensors are up to 15-percent smaller than the 0.8μm sensors with the same resolution and help reduce the height of the camera module 10%. Additionally, the four new sensors announced by Samsung employ the in-house ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO technologies to collect more light and automatically adjusts the ISO level for better exposure controls. More importantly, Samsung is also releasing the new ISOCELL 2.0 technology with its new imaging sensors that boosts the performance despite the reduction in pixel size, something that is achieved by enhancing the light sensitivity by 12%. The 108MP ISOCELL HM2, the 64MP ISOCELL GW3 and the 32MP ISOCELL JD1 camera sensors have already entered mass production, while the 48MP ISOCELL GM5 is currently in the sampling process.

108MP ISOCELL HM2

The new 108MP ISOCELL HM2 sensor is 15% smaller than its predecessors that used 0.8μm pixels. It brings Super PD, a faster and more effective phase detection auto focus (PDAF) solution, 9-in-1 pixel binning (NONACELL) and 3x lossless zoom support.

64MP ISOCELL GW3

It employs Tetracell 4-in-1 pixel binning and Smart-ISO technology. Samsung says this sensor is tailor-made for gyro-based electronic image stabilization (EIS) to let users capture blur-free photos and videos, and supports 4K video capture at up to 60fps.

48MP ISOCELL GM5

Primarily designed telephoto or ultra-wide angle cameras, it can offer up to 5x optical zoom when used in a periscope system. While using it as an ultra-wide angle camera, it supports full-HD slo-mo video capture at 480fps frame rate and also comes with a staggered HDR feature – an improved and more efficient HDR technology to capture sharper and brighter images with less noise.

32MP ISOCELL JD1

Claimed to be the industry’s smallest 32MP camera sensor measuring in at 1/3.14-inches, it also supports the new staggered-HDR feature. Samsung says this one is ideal for pop-up modules or a hole-punch selfie camera for smartphones targeting a bezel-less look.