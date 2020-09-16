Samsung Display – the Korean electronics giant’s display R&D and manufacturing wing – has today announced the commercialization of its third-generation foldable OLED panel that offers the smallest radius of curvature out of any comparable solution in the world. This panel has already made its way to the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, making it the first commercially available device to make use of the innovation. The biggest advantage of a smaller radius of curvature is that the display will now fold more completely alongside the crease, leaving less empty space (or gap) between the two halves of the screen when the device is shut closed. The new foldable panel from Samsung Display measures 7.6-inch diagonally and offers a resolution of 2208×1768 pixels.

The company is calling its new product the 1.4R foldable OLED display and it employs the UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) solution as well. Moreover, it has been certified for 200,000 display panel folds by Bureau Veritas – a global inspection and certification company – to verify the material strength and durability of the new foldable OLED panel. Additionally, it is claimed to offer the lowest level of blue light emission in the industry at 6.5%, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience. A smaller gap between the two halves of the display ensures that the chances of foreign objects lodging themselves in the empty space and causing damage to it are also minimized.

“In an effort to minimize folding stress, Samsung Display has optimized a series of technologies related to the material of the display, the panel design and the module assembly, so that the multi-layered structure will function like a cushion when the panel is folded,” says Samsung Display. The company adds that an inward folding panel like its 1.4R foldable OLED display demands a higher level of design expertise compared to the development of an outward folding panel such as the one used on the HUAWEI Mate Xs. You can read more about the pros and cons of the latter here.