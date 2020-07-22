Samsung has just pulled off a surprise, and that surprise is called the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The updated version of Samsung’s first clamshell foldable phone brings 5G to the table and comes equipped with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The rest of the internals remain almost the same, but we get two new color options – Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2636 x 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display, while the tiny cover display measures 1.1-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 300 x 112 pixels. The Snapdragon 865+ SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the battery packed inside is of 3,300 mAh capacity. You get wireless charging and power share support as well.

At the back, you get a 12MP primary camera with OIS and another 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while selfies are handled by a 10MP snapper. Talking about price, you get dual-mode (SA + NSA) 5G support with sub-6GHz compatibility as well. The Galaxy Z Flip will be sold via AT&T, Best Buy, Samsung.com, T-Mobile and Amazon.com priced at $1,449.99 starting August 7 in the US.

: This article was updated with market availability details]