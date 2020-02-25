Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M-series phone in India, strengthening its portfolio of affordable Android offerings. The Galaxy M31 packs a humongous 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.
The rest of the Galaxy M31’s specifications are also quite impressive for its asking price and they are as follows:
- 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-core Exynos 9611 processor
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB)
- 64-megapixel main camera + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens + 5-megapixel macro shooter + 5-megapixel depth sensor
- 32-megapixel selfie camera
- 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support
Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in Ocean Blue and Space Black shades, and starts at Rs. 15,999 in India, which translates to roughly $222. However, Samsung is yet to reveal availability details for other markets.