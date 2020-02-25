Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M-series phone in India, strengthening its portfolio of affordable Android offerings. The Galaxy M31 packs a humongous 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The rest of the Galaxy M31’s specifications are also quite impressive for its asking price and they are as follows:

6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-core Exynos 9611 processor

6GB RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB)

64-megapixel main camera + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens + 5-megapixel macro shooter + 5-megapixel depth sensor

32-megapixel selfie camera

6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support

Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in Ocean Blue and Space Black shades, and starts at Rs. 15,999 in India, which translates to roughly $222. However, Samsung is yet to reveal availability details for other markets.