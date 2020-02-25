Author
Samsung has launched a new Galaxy M-series phone in India, strengthening its portfolio of affordable Android offerings. The Galaxy M31 packs a humongous 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The rest of the Galaxy M31’s specifications are also quite impressive for its asking price and they are as follows:

  • 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
  • Octa-core Exynos 9611 processor
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB)
  • 64-megapixel main camera + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens + 5-megapixel macro shooter + 5-megapixel depth sensor
  • 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support

Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in Ocean Blue and Space Black shades, and starts at Rs. 15,999 in India, which translates to roughly $222. However, Samsung is yet to reveal availability details for other markets.

