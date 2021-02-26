Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A32 5G in January this year. Now, the company has taken wraps off its 4G variant. While Samsung has revealed Galaxy A32 specifications, its price and availability remain unknown. Notably, the Galaxy A32’s 4G variant is Galaxy A-series’ first phone to come with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is different than the 5G variant in more than one way.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It supports a Full HD+ resolution. The display has an integrated fingerprint sensor. Instead of the 48MP primary camera found on the 5G variant, the 4G Galaxy A32 is led by a 64MP camera. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front lies a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy A32 is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor that clocks at 2.0GHz. While the rumors claim it could be the Helio G85 SoC, there is no official information yet. The device will be made available in multiple configurations including RAM options like 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8GB. It will come in two storage models of 64GB and 128GB. Additionally, it has support for a microSD card. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. It will come in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet color options.

As compared to the 5G variant, the Galaxy A32 4G has a bigger display, a 64MP main camera instead of a 48MP one, a higher refresh rate, and more pixels on the selfie shooter. The 5G variant costs €279 (~340) for the European market. That said, pricing and availability of the 4G model hasn’t been announced yet.