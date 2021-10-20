At today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 Event, the company announced a new collaboration with Maison Kitsuné on two special edition wearables – the Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition. Samsung also unveiled a special Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and a new tool that lets you customize your Z Flip 3’s design.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition devices

The new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 have received a fresh new coat of paint and the iconic Maison Kitsuné Fox logo. The special edition branding can be seen all over the device, watch straps, watch faces, and the Buds 2 wireless earbuds case. A new Moonrock Beige color was also created specifically for this partnership.

“The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition has Moonrock Beige straps punctuated with a charming Foxshaped hole and delicate engravings for an eye-catching look. It also includes an additional custom Stardust Gray strap featuring the Maison Kitsuné lettering, so users can alternate looks and switch up their style. The Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes with Galaxy Watch4’s holistic suite of robust wellness features and One UI Watch, Samsung’s most intuitive user interface yet.” says Samsung in the press release.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition also comes in MoonRock Beige and is housed in a sleek Stardust Gray leather case, with the Maison Kitsuné Fox head logo. The right earbuds feature the Fox’s head, while the left earbud showcases its tail, “meant to represent an uninterrupted journey through the Samsung Galaxy.”

The devices are essentially the same internally, except the Watch has received special watch faces, and they look slightly different with the special branding on the outside. The two companies have also created a playlist curated by the brand’s music label Kitsuné Musique. Customers who purchase either the Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition devices will be able to gain access to the playlist through a special viewer link with the lock screen of the exclusive Maison Kitsuné phone theme.

“The Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition are an exciting fusion of Samsung Galaxy’s latest wearable technology and one of today’s most popular contemporary fashion brands and music labels,” said Stephanie Choi, senior vice president and head of global marketing for Samsung Mobile. “We’re melding tech with fashion and music to give consumers a holistic, customizable experience that lets them show off their personal style.”

New and more advanced Watch 4 features

New Watch faces and more complications

Along with the Special Edition devices, Samsung also announced new and more advanced features that’ll soon come to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. One of the features allows users to add more complications to certain watch faces. There are also four new watch faces to choose from, as well as four new complications to display on your Animals watch face, from battery life to reminders, messages, your step count, to much more. The new update will also bring new “playful animations to your Steps Challenge watch face,” and an animated bear will follow you for every step of your competition.

New Gesture Controls

Gesture controls will also enable you to do more using simple hand movements. In addition to moving your forearm up and down twice to receive calls and rotating your wrist twice to reject or dismiss alarms, the update includes a new hand motion that can act as a helpful shortcut to activate a chosen app or feature. Doing a ‘knock knock’ motion with your wrist can open a selected app, open a list of workouts, turn on the light or even let you create a reminder.

Fall Detection

On the Galaxy Watch 4, you can now adjust the sensitivity of fall detection, which can now also detect a fall when you’re standing still. Additionally, the Watch can now send out an SOS notification to up to four selected contacts, helping you take care of yourself and your loved ones.

The new software update should start rolling out to Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches, but keep in-mind it may take a few days or weeks to reach your device, so make sure you’re on the lookout and see if you have any updates waiting for you.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsuné Edition will be available for $249.99, and Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsuné Edition will be released as a 40mm Bluetooth model for $399.99. Both devices can be ordered starting October 20th, with a limited number of products available in select markets.