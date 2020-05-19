Samsung has today launched its first 50MP smartphone camera sensor – the ISOCELL GN1 – which is a successor to the 48MP ISOCELL GM1. The new sensor introduces a ton of upgrades such as the addition of Dual Pixel PDAF, larger sensor and pixel size, support for up to 400FPS video capture at 1080p, and higher analog gain among others.

The 50MP ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor has 1.2μm pixels and a 1/1.31-inch sensor. It employs the Tetracell technology for 4-in-1 pixel binning, while the in-house ISOCELL Plus tech is there to keep pixel cross-talk in check, minimize optical loss, and produce more detailed images. The Smart-ISO wizardry is also onboard to reduce noise and enhance the dynamic range.

The more notable upgrade is support for Dual Pixel PDAF, which delivers significantly faster and more precise autofocus. As for capabilities, it allows slo-mo 1080p video capture at up to 400fps and supports both RAW8 and RAW10 images formats.

Here’s how the 50MP ISOCELL GN1 stacks up against the 48MP ISOCELL GM1:

ISOCELL GN1 (50MP)ISOCELL GM1 (48MP
Effective Resolution8,160×6,144 (50M)4000X3000 (48M), 12MP output
Pixel Size1.2um0.8um
Optical Format1/1.31″1/2″
Pixel SizeISOCELL PlusISOCELL Plus
Normal Frame RateUp to 24fps @full 50MpUp to 30fps @12M full
Video Frame Rate240fps @1080p (w/AF)
400fps @1080p (w/o AF)		Up to 120fps @FHD
240fps @HD
ADC Accuracy10-bits10-bits
Auto FocusDual-PD (PDAF)PDAF
WDR3D/Tetra HDRSmart WDR
Analog gainx64 @12.5Mp(4in 1)x16

Source: Samsung

You May Also Like

Apple and other US companies may get extra taxes for manufacturing overseas

It seems that Apple may have to start moving the production of its devices into the United States to avoid possible tarrifs that may arrive in the future

Redmi phone with an OLED panel and 5G support spotted with specs and images in tow

The upcoming Redmi phone will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and will come equipped with a 48MP primary camera at the back.
Moto G7

Moto G7 is now receiving the Android 10 stable update

It includes Android 10 features like dark mode, smart replies, and gesture navigation.