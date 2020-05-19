Samsung has today launched its first 50MP smartphone camera sensor – the ISOCELL GN1 – which is a successor to the 48MP ISOCELL GM1. The new sensor introduces a ton of upgrades such as the addition of Dual Pixel PDAF, larger sensor and pixel size, support for up to 400FPS video capture at 1080p, and higher analog gain among others.

The 50MP ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor has 1.2μm pixels and a 1/1.31-inch sensor. It employs the Tetracell technology for 4-in-1 pixel binning, while the in-house ISOCELL Plus tech is there to keep pixel cross-talk in check, minimize optical loss, and produce more detailed images. The Smart-ISO wizardry is also onboard to reduce noise and enhance the dynamic range.

The more notable upgrade is support for Dual Pixel PDAF, which delivers significantly faster and more precise autofocus. As for capabilities, it allows slo-mo 1080p video capture at up to 400fps and supports both RAW8 and RAW10 images formats.

Here’s how the 50MP ISOCELL GN1 stacks up against the 48MP ISOCELL GM1:

ISOCELL GN1 (50MP) ISOCELL GM1 (48MP Effective Resolution 8,160×6,144 (50M) 4000X3000 (48M), 12MP output Pixel Size 1.2um 0.8um Optical Format 1/1.31″ 1/2″ Pixel Size ISOCELL Plus ISOCELL Plus Normal Frame Rate Up to 24fps @full 50Mp Up to 30fps @12M full Video Frame Rate 240fps @1080p (w/AF)

400fps @1080p (w/o AF) Up to 120fps @FHD

240fps @HD ADC Accuracy 10-bits 10-bits Auto Focus Dual-PD (PDAF) PDAF WDR 3D/Tetra HDR Smart WDR Analog gain x64 @12.5Mp(4in 1) x16

Source: Samsung