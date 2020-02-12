Samsung has launched a new 108-megapixel smartphone camera sensor – the ISOCELL Bright HM1. This is the world’s first camera sensor to employ the proprietary Nonacell technology that performs 9-in-1 pixel binning to generate brighter 12-megapixel shots.

Compared to the first-gen 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, the new ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor has a slightly different native resolution. However, Samsung’s new offering brings support for 1080p video capture at 240fps and also adds RAW8 support. Interestingly, this is the same camera sensor that is packed inside the new Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung’s second-generation 108-megapixel sensor has 0.8µm pixels, while the sensor size stands at 1/1.33-inch. Samsung says the ISOCELL Plus technology employed by its new sensor reduces pixel crosstalk and optical loss, and simultaneously improves light sensitivity and colour fidelity.

Source: Samsung