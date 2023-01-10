Samsung may soon unveil the Galaxy A54 5G midranger and bring its other budget options to other regions

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been in the rumor mill for some time, and it might be coming as soon as next week, on January 18. Samsung India set up a web page, inviting people to sign up for news about its upcoming “Galaxy A” device, hinting that it could be the much-awaited Galaxy A54.

While the announcement only appears to be available on Samsung India, there’s a chance the event is about a new release of a device, or devices that could soon launch in the country. With that in mind, other regions could also soon have a similar page and invitation set up, and we’re only a week away from finding out more.

What do we expect to see at the event?

Possibly the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The website hints that we’ll see 5G, five “trendy colors”, an “awesome camera”, and a 6.6-inch Full HD 120Hz display. Some rumors previously claimed that this year’s Galaxy A54 5G device might sport a slightly smaller, 6.4-inch device. Aside from that detail, the rest of the information lines up with the Galaxy A54, and the device could launch just before the Galaxy S23 series, which is rumored to happen at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st.

As a quick recap, the Galaxy A54 5G is rumored to have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. The device will reportedly have 6/8GB of memory, 128/256GB of storage with a MicroSD expandable slot. The phone will reportedly have three sensors, a 50MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro.

The website also shows the camera setup from the Galaxy A53 5G, hinting that the A54 5G is on the way. The site also claims the camera will have a “No Shake Cam” system to “capture blur-free videos even while in motion”, but that could refer to OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

While we have no pricing or any available information at this time, we expect the device to become available soon. As confirmed on the page, the mysterious A-series device will be available in five colors: Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Chrome, Awesome Burgundy, and Awesome Green. Before the page went through some changes, it only stated the Black, Burgundy, and Green colors.

Samsung Galaxy A14 & Galaxy A23

Samsung may have made a mistake, and the company left two important details in the link of its featured image. The link suggests we could see the recently unveiled Galaxy A14 and the Galaxy A23 smartphones. The Galaxy A23 was announced in March 2022, while its 5G counterpart was unveiled recently in September 2022. Assuming the website refers to the A23 5G, the 120Hz refresh rate and 6.6-inch display match perfectly. The device was also available in four colors, suggesting that India could receive a new color.

As a quick summary, the Galaxy A14 5G was announced at CES 2023, and it has a 6.6-inch FHD LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage. It supports 5G (sub-6GHz), and a triple camera setup on the back. It sports a 5,000 mAh battery, and it costs $199.99 in the US.

The Galaxy A23 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chip, coupled with 4GB of memory and 64GB of expandable storage. The device has four cameras, a 50MP primary with OIS, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. Like the A14, the A23 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

There are a few inconsistencies between the leaks and what appears to be shown on the Samsung India web page, and there’s a chance the Galaxy A54 5G might not be present after all. It’s hard to presume, but at this time, it seems a lot more likely that we’ll see the two new midrangers released in the country. However, there’s still a chance that Samsung could surprise us all, and reveal the Galaxy A54 5G separately, not just in India, but in other regions too.