The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 have all been leaked recently in full detail, including high quality renders, price leaks and detailed specifications about the hardware, software and their dimensions. The date for the event we’ve all been waiting for might have been set for August 11, 2021 at 10AM EST.

Unfortunately, it is highly likely that this teaser is fake (via GSMArena), since Samsung never uses or shares hashtags of its upcoming products in the teasers itself, certainly not on images. Samsung often uses hashtags such as #SamsungUnpacked. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the date is fake as well and the event won’t be happening, but do take it with a grain of salt.

If the event is real, we’re expecting to see a lot of devices, namely the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, both have been fully revealed completely in the past few weeks and months. We know the price we expect them to launch at, have complete renders and promo material leaked and know all of the specifications. The same can be said for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has leaked more in the past two weeks, revealing that there might be a “Classic” variant, the Galaxy Watch 4 Active might be called the “Watch 4” without the “Active” branding. We’ve seen the prices we expect them to launch at, seen renders and just about everything about both smartwatches.

Back to the event, it’s rumored to happen on August 11 at 10AM ETS (4PM CET) and the livestream should be available both on Samsung’s website and on YouTube. We’ll report back once we have an official confirmation from Samsung itself.