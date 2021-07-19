At this time, we know everything about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and even the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 wireless earphones, yet Samsung doesn’t want to reveal the official date for its upcoming summer Samsung Unpacked event.

We’ve shown you a seemingly fake-looking invitation earlier last month, and while the poster was confirmed to be fake, the date was not. Today is another proof that it was correct. The new invitation was posted on Samsung’s Russian website, and it was shortly taken down after. It was shared by famous Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks on Twitter.

The site said “The future will unfold in a new way. Very Soon.”, suggesting that we’ll indeed see the new anticipated foldable flagship devices, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The abstract shapes also seem to suggest the Fold and the Flip devices at a quick glance.

The teaser confirms the invitation date and shows “August 11 at 17:00 Moscow time”, which is 14:00 UTC, or 10:00 ET.

Amazon Canada has even gone as far as confirming the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with new basic specifications, and it has fully revealed the upcoming smartwatches in high-quality promotional renders.

The leaks aren’t stopping here just yet, today we’ve unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 in five new color options and also shown you what software features it’ll have, once launched. The only remaining device we don’t yet know much about is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, although rumors say that it may launch later this year.

We are less than a month away from the Samsung Unpacked Event, so it’s very likely that we’ll hear more about the upcoming devices before they get announced at the Unpacked Event. Which upcoming product or products are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!