It is a pretty commonly accepted theory that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 will drop the home button and adopt the in-display fingerprint scanner. There are plenty of rumors circulating about the topic, and we’ve all decided to believe that this is indeed what is going to happen. As we know, there are two main types of in-display fingerprint scanners: the cheaper, optical ones, and the more expensive, smarter, ultrasonic ones.

The Galaxy S10 is rumored to adopt the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. According to a recent report, Samsung will not only use this type of biometric sensor on its flagship devices, but equip mid-rangers in 2019 with ultrasonic fingerprint scanners as well.

We know for a fact that Samsung has changed its mobile strategy. It is already following it. This means that mid-rangers will not only get similar flagship-worthy features, but often times mid-rangers will get new and exciting features before the flagships. Combining all of the above, it would make sense for Samsung to equip mid-rangers with the same, smarter, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as the one on the flagship Galaxy S10.

These will be manufactured by Qualcomm, and the report claims that Samsung has already placed orders with the manufacturer. Shipments will reportedly start arriving at the end of 2018 or beginning of 2019, leaving Samsung plenty of time to work them into the Galaxy S10 and mid-rangers.