Samsung UFS 3.0 storage coming in 2019, LPDDR5 in 2020

Speaking at Qualcomm‘s 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong, Jay Oh, head of mobile memory product planning at Samsung, said that the next wave of UFS (Unified File Storage) product will launch in the first half of next year. 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacity options will be available for UFS 3.0 storage products. If that somehow isn’t enough, smartphones with 1GB storage will hit the market in 2021, according to Micron.

With UFS 2.1 being the current standards, Samsung claims that UFS 3.0 storage will bring a two-fold increase in memory bandwidth. But Samsung and Micron are not only working on storage, but memory as well. LPDDR5 should arrive in 2020, with bandwidth ranging from 44GB/s to 51.2GB/s, all while reducing power consumption by 20 percent.

Larger and faster storage options, as well as faster memory, is key in preparing for the upcoming 5G era. Speeds 5G will offer will require capable hardware in order to take full advantage of transfer rates, so that hardware doesn’t limit/bottleneck 5G.