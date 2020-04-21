Up next
Samsung TV Plus is an app launched by Samsung Electronics for Smart TVs to offer a unique experience for its customers. Now, SamMobile sources have told them that Samsung is planning on including this free streaming service to mobile devices.

It seems that Samsung is developing an app to give Samsung TV Plus, its free streaming service, to mobile devices. Samsung’s TV Plus is currently available exclusively on its Smart TVs that were released in 2016 and forward. There is no possible date for the launch of this new app, but it could be great for every Samsung fan that owns a Galaxy device since this new mobile app could be available exclusively for Galaxy devices.

Source SamMobile

