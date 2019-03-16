Samsung working to achieve a true full-screen smartphone

Manufacturers are constantly seeking to improve screen-to-body ratios on devices, in their quest to achieve the true full-screen smartphone. They went from bezels to notches and from notches to punch holes, but Samsung wants to release a true full-screen smartphone. It would have all the sensors and the cameras behind the screen, without punching a hole in the display, and without affecting the performance of the camera.

Though it wouldn’t be possible to make (a full-screen smartphone) in the next 1-2 years, the technology can move forward to the point where the camera hole will be invisible, while not affecting the camera’s function in any way — Yang Byung-duk, vice president of Samsung’s Mobile Communication R&D Group Display

He added that Samsung is also considering development of sound-emitting display, pretty much like LG is using its Crystal Sound OLED on the latest LG G8 ThinQ. “Punching a hole in the OLED display is a very challenging technology“, Yang Byung-du added. Samsung decided to go this route for this year’s flagship, the Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+, utilizing the Infinity O displays, but, for the future, it wants to offer a true full-screen smartphone.