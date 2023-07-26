Samsung announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, and the new foldable smartphone comes with several new features and massive improvements to enhance the experience. For starters, the new Flip phone sports a large 3.4-inch cover display that lets you use apps, widgets, see notifications, and much more. The Flip 5 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, comes with an improved camera, an all-day-long battery life, and all the features that we all know and love.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the new Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets.

Note that Samsung is offering an increased promotional value during the pre-ordering period, and the values will likely change once the Galaxy Z Flip 5 goes on sale on August 11. These prices are applicable for devices that are categorized as being in "Good condition".

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Trade-in value

If you already own a Samsung device, you might be interested in trading in your old smartphone for the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. If you own another device manufactured by the likes of Google, Apple, Sony, OnePlus, and others, you’ll also be glad to see that Samsung is offering great trade-in prices for those devices too. See the list below for the range of models and what you’re expected to receive for your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone.

Trade-in values To Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Fold4 $900 Galaxy Z Flip4 $900 Galaxy S23 Ultra $900 Galaxy S23+ $800 Galaxy S23 $600 Galaxy Z Fold3 $800 Galaxy Z Flip3 $700 Galaxy S22 Ultra $700 Galaxy S22+ $600 Galaxy S22 $600 Galaxy Z Fold2 $400 Galaxy Z Flip 5G $400 Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G $600 Galaxy S21+ 5G $400 Galaxy S21 5G $400 Galaxy S21FE $400 Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G $400 Galaxy Note20 5G $400 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $200 Galaxy S20+ $400 Galaxy S20 $400 Galaxy S20FE $400 Galaxy Note10+ 5G $300 Galaxy Note10 5G $300 Galaxy S10+ $300 Galaxy S10 $300 Galaxy S10e $300 Galaxy Note 9 $200 Galaxy S9+ $200 Galaxy S9 $200 Galaxy A71 5G $200 Galaxy Note8 $200 Galaxy S8+ $200 Galaxy S8 $200 Galaxy S8 Active $200 Galaxy S7 Edge $200 Galaxy S7 $200 Galaxy S7 Active $200 Galaxy A54 5G $200 Galaxy A51 5G $200 Galaxy A51 $200 Galaxy A71 $200

Apple iPhone Trade-in value

If you have a current or an older generation iPhone and you want to join the Flipside, you might want to consider the following trade-in values. Like Samsung’s prices, these offer enhanced value during the promotional pre-order period, and it’s never been easier to trade-in and try out a Samsung foldable than it is today.

Trade-in values To Galaxy Z Flip 5 iPhone 14 Pro Max $900 iPhone 14 Pro $800 iPhone 14 $600 iPhone 14 Plus $700 iPhone 13 Pro Max $700 iPhone 13 Pro $600 iPhone 13 $600 iPhone 13 Mini $400 iPhone 12 Pro Max $600 iPhone 12 Pro $400 iPhone 12 $400 iPhone 12 Mini $300 iPhone 11 Pro Max $300 iPhone 11 Pro $300 iPhone 11 $300 iPhone SE 3rd Gen $200 iPhone XS Max $200 iPhone XS $200 iPhone XR $200 iPhone X $200 iPhone 8 Plus $200 iPhone 8 $200 iPhone 7 Plus $200 iPhone 7 $200 iPhone 6S $200 iPhone 6s Plus $200

Google Pixel Trade-in value

Similar to iPhone prices, Samsung offers elevated prices for the Google Pixel series of smartphones, including the recently unveiled Google Pixel Fold.

Trade-in values To Galaxy Z Flip 5 Pixel 7 Pro $600 Pixel Fold $900 Pixel 7 $400 Pixel 6 Pro $400 Pixel 6a $200 Pixel 6 $300 Pixel 5 $200 Pixel 5a $200 Pixel 4 XL $200 Pixel 4 $200 Pixel 3 $200 Pixel 3 XL $200 Pixel 3a XL $200 Pixel 3a $200

Smartphones made by other manufacturers

Samsung is offering a $200 trade-in value for any other smartphone made by other than Samsung itself, Google, and Apple. The $200 is applied regardless of the device, although it still has to be fit for purpose and abide by Samsung’s terms and conditions.