Samsung announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, and the new foldable smartphone comes with several new features and massive improvements to enhance the experience. For starters, the new Flip phone sports a large 3.4-inch cover display that lets you use apps, widgets, see notifications, and much more. The Flip 5 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, comes with an improved camera, an all-day-long battery life, and all the features that we all know and love.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the new Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets.

Note that Samsung is offering an increased promotional value during the pre-ordering period, and the values will likely change once the Galaxy Z Flip 5 goes on sale on August 11. These prices are applicable for devices that are categorized as being in "Good condition".

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Trade-in value

If you already own a Samsung device, you might be interested in trading in your old smartphone for the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. If you own another device manufactured by the likes of Google, Apple, Sony, OnePlus, and others, you’ll also be glad to see that Samsung is offering great trade-in prices for those devices too. See the list below for the range of models and what you’re expected to receive for your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone.

Trade-in values To Galaxy Z Flip 5
Galaxy Z Fold4 $900
Galaxy Z Flip4 $900
Galaxy S23 Ultra $900
Galaxy S23+ $800
Galaxy S23 $600
Galaxy Z Fold3 $800
Galaxy Z Flip3 $700
Galaxy S22 Ultra $700
Galaxy S22+ $600
Galaxy S22 $600
Galaxy Z Fold2 $400
Galaxy Z Flip 5G $400
Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G $600
Galaxy S21+ 5G $400
Galaxy S21 5G $400
Galaxy S21FE $400
Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G $400
Galaxy Note20 5G $400
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $200
Galaxy S20+ $400
Galaxy S20 $400
Galaxy S20FE $400
Galaxy Note10+ 5G $300
Galaxy Note10 5G $300
Galaxy S10+ $300
Galaxy S10 $300
Galaxy S10e $300
Galaxy Note 9 $200
Galaxy S9+ $200
Galaxy S9 $200
Galaxy A71 5G $200
Galaxy Note8 $200
Galaxy S8+ $200
Galaxy S8 $200
Galaxy S8 Active $200
Galaxy S7 Edge $200
Galaxy S7 $200
Galaxy S7 Active $200
Galaxy A54 5G $200
Galaxy A51 5G $200
Galaxy A51 $200
Galaxy A71 $200

Apple iPhone Trade-in value

If you have a current or an older generation iPhone and you want to join the Flipside, you might want to consider the following trade-in values. Like Samsung’s prices, these offer enhanced value during the promotional pre-order period, and it’s never been easier to trade-in and try out a Samsung foldable than it is today.

Trade-in values To Galaxy Z Flip 5
iPhone 14 Pro Max $900
iPhone 14 Pro $800
iPhone 14 $600
iPhone 14 Plus $700
iPhone 13 Pro Max $700
iPhone 13 Pro $600
iPhone 13 $600
iPhone 13 Mini $400
iPhone 12 Pro Max $600
iPhone 12 Pro $400
iPhone 12 $400
iPhone 12 Mini $300
iPhone 11 Pro Max $300
iPhone 11 Pro $300
iPhone 11 $300
iPhone SE 3rd Gen $200
iPhone XS Max $200
iPhone XS $200
iPhone XR $200
iPhone X $200
iPhone 8 Plus $200
iPhone 8 $200
iPhone 7 Plus $200
iPhone 7 $200
iPhone 6S $200
iPhone 6s Plus $200

Google Pixel Trade-in value

Similar to iPhone prices, Samsung offers elevated prices for the Google Pixel series of smartphones, including the recently unveiled Google Pixel Fold.

Trade-in values To Galaxy Z Flip 5
Pixel 7 Pro $600
Pixel Fold $900
Pixel 7 $400
Pixel 6 Pro $400
Pixel 6a $200
Pixel 6 $300
Pixel 5 $200
Pixel 5a $200
Pixel 4 XL $200
Pixel 4 $200
Pixel 3 $200
Pixel 3 XL $200
Pixel 3a XL $200
Pixel 3a $200

Smartphones made by other manufacturers

Samsung is offering a $200 trade-in value for any other smartphone made by other than Samsung itself, Google, and Apple. The $200 is applied regardless of the device, although it still has to be fit for purpose and abide by Samsung’s terms and conditions.

