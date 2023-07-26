Quick Links
Samsung announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, and the new foldable smartphone comes with several new features and massive improvements to enhance the experience. For starters, the new Flip phone sports a large 3.4-inch cover display that lets you use apps, widgets, see notifications, and much more. The Flip 5 is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, comes with an improved camera, an all-day-long battery life, and all the features that we all know and love.
During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the new Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets.
Note that Samsung is offering an increased promotional value during the pre-ordering period, and the values will likely change once the Galaxy Z Flip 5 goes on sale on August 11. These prices are applicable for devices that are categorized as being in "Good condition".
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Trade-in value
If you already own a Samsung device, you might be interested in trading in your old smartphone for the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. If you own another device manufactured by the likes of Google, Apple, Sony, OnePlus, and others, you’ll also be glad to see that Samsung is offering great trade-in prices for those devices too. See the list below for the range of models and what you’re expected to receive for your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone.
|Trade-in values
|To Galaxy Z Flip 5
|Galaxy Z Fold4
|$900
|Galaxy Z Flip4
|$900
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$900
|Galaxy S23+
|$800
|Galaxy S23
|$600
|Galaxy Z Fold3
|$800
|Galaxy Z Flip3
|$700
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$700
|Galaxy S22+
|$600
|Galaxy S22
|$600
|Galaxy Z Fold2
|$400
|Galaxy Z Flip 5G
|$400
|Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
|$600
|Galaxy S21+ 5G
|$400
|Galaxy S21 5G
|$400
|Galaxy S21FE
|$400
|Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
|$400
|Galaxy Note20 5G
|$400
|Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|$200
|Galaxy S20+
|$400
|Galaxy S20
|$400
|Galaxy S20FE
|$400
|Galaxy Note10+ 5G
|$300
|Galaxy Note10 5G
|$300
|Galaxy S10+
|$300
|Galaxy S10
|$300
|Galaxy S10e
|$300
|Galaxy Note 9
|$200
|Galaxy S9+
|$200
|Galaxy S9
|$200
|Galaxy A71 5G
|$200
|Galaxy Note8
|$200
|Galaxy S8+
|$200
|Galaxy S8
|$200
|Galaxy S8 Active
|$200
|Galaxy S7 Edge
|$200
|Galaxy S7
|$200
|Galaxy S7 Active
|$200
|Galaxy A54 5G
|$200
|Galaxy A51 5G
|$200
|Galaxy A51
|$200
|Galaxy A71
|$200
Apple iPhone Trade-in value
If you have a current or an older generation iPhone and you want to join the Flipside, you might want to consider the following trade-in values. Like Samsung’s prices, these offer enhanced value during the promotional pre-order period, and it’s never been easier to trade-in and try out a Samsung foldable than it is today.
|Trade-in values
|To Galaxy Z Flip 5
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$900
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$800
|iPhone 14
|$600
|iPhone 14 Plus
|$700
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$700
|iPhone 13 Pro
|$600
|iPhone 13
|$600
|iPhone 13 Mini
|$400
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|$600
|iPhone 12 Pro
|$400
|iPhone 12
|$400
|iPhone 12 Mini
|$300
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|$300
|iPhone 11 Pro
|$300
|iPhone 11
|$300
|iPhone SE 3rd Gen
|$200
|iPhone XS Max
|$200
|iPhone XS
|$200
|iPhone XR
|$200
|iPhone X
|$200
|iPhone 8 Plus
|$200
|iPhone 8
|$200
|iPhone 7 Plus
|$200
|iPhone 7
|$200
|iPhone 6S
|$200
|iPhone 6s Plus
|$200
Google Pixel Trade-in value
Similar to iPhone prices, Samsung offers elevated prices for the Google Pixel series of smartphones, including the recently unveiled Google Pixel Fold.
|Trade-in values
|To Galaxy Z Flip 5
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$600
|Pixel Fold
|$900
|Pixel 7
|$400
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$400
|Pixel 6a
|$200
|Pixel 6
|$300
|Pixel 5
|$200
|Pixel 5a
|$200
|Pixel 4 XL
|$200
|Pixel 4
|$200
|Pixel 3
|$200
|Pixel 3 XL
|$200
|Pixel 3a XL
|$200
|Pixel 3a
|$200
Smartphones made by other manufacturers
Samsung is offering a $200 trade-in value for any other smartphone made by other than Samsung itself, Google, and Apple. The $200 is applied regardless of the device, although it still has to be fit for purpose and abide by Samsung’s terms and conditions.
