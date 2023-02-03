Quick Links
The 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones are here, and they consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, feature an improved camera array on the rear, and come with many quality-of-life and battery improvements. They’re the most powerful Galaxy smartphones to date, and some of the best Android flagships in 2023.
The new Galaxy S23 series are available in several new color options, and we have guides showing you the best cases for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra smartphones.
Trade-In discounts by carriers
- Verizon – up to $800 bill credit
- T-Mobile – up to $1,000 bill credit
- AT&T – up to $1,000 bill credit
- USCellular – from $699.99
Samsung Galaxy S23
The Samsung Galaxy S23 enters the market as a leading option for those who want a compact flagship. It ships with the powerful, yet efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario.
Samsung Galaxy S23+
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ provides an ideal blend of top-tier specifications, features, and affordability. It ships with a big 6.6-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a triple camera array that's proven itself to be reliable in any scenario.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The new Galaxy S23 Ultra is the go-to flagship from Samsung in 2023. It's powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, carries the same price tag as its predecessor, and has improved gaming and camera capabilities to let you capture the perfect moment.
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ & S23 Ultra Trade-in value
The following trade-in prices at the time of writing. Save or bookmark this page to see updated values. The trade-in values apply to devices marked in “Good condition”.
|Trade-in values
|To Galaxy S23 & S23+
|To Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|$700
|$750
|Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|$400
|$500
|Galaxy Z Fold 3
|$390
|$490
|Galaxy Z Flip 4
|$350
|$400
|Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
|$330
|$380
|Galaxy S22+ 5G
|$350
|$375
|Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
|$300
|$350
|Galaxy Z Fold 2
|$290
|$340
|Galaxy Z Flip 3
|$210
|$320
|Galaxy S22 5G
|$250
|$300
|Galaxy S21+ 5G
|$240
|$290
|Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
|$220
|$270
|Galaxy Z Fold
|$220
|$270
|Galaxy Note 10+
|$210
|$270
|Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
|$210
|$260
|Galaxy S21 FE 5G0
|$200
|$260
|Galaxy Note 20 5G
|$180
|$230
|Galaxy S20+
|$170
|$220
|Galaxy S20
|$160
|$220
|Galaxy Z Flip 5G
|$160
|$210
|Galaxy Z Flip
|$160
|$210
|Galaxy S20 FE
|$150
|$210
|Galaxy Note 10
|$150
|$200
|Galaxy Note 9
|$130
|$190
|Galaxy A52 5G
|$120
|$180
|Galaxy S10+
|$160
|$170
|Galaxy A71
|$110
|$170
|Galaxy Note 8
|$100
|$160
|Galaxy A42 5G
|$100
|$160
|Galaxy A51/5G
|$100
|$160
|Galaxy A32 5G
|$100
|$160
|Galaxy S10 5G
|$140
|$150
|Galaxy A12
|$100
|$150
|Galaxy S10
|$130
|$140
|Galaxy A11
|$100
|$140
|Galaxy A21
|$100
|$140
|Galaxy A20
|$100
|$140
|Galaxy A53 5G
|$110
|$130
|Galaxy S10 Lite
|$100
|$120
|Galaxy A10e
|$100
|$100
|Galaxy A03
|$100
|$100
|Galaxy A13
|$100
|$100
|Galaxy A23
|$100
|$100
|Galaxy A50
|$100
|$100
|Galaxy S10e
|$100
|$100
|Galaxy S7/Edge
|$100
|$100
|Galaxy S8/+/Active
|$100
|$100
|Galaxy XCover Pro
|$100
|$100
|Galaxy S9/+
|$100
|$100
Apple iPhone Trade-in value
- iPhone 14 Pro Max – $720
- iPhone 14 Pro – $615
- iPhone 14 Plus – $540
- iPhone 14 – $540
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – $505
- iPhone 13 Pro – $430
- iPhone 13 – $330
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – $320
- iPhone 13 Mini – $270
- iPhone 12 Pro – $260
- iPhone 12 – $225
- iPhone 11 Pro Max – $225
- iPhone 11 Pro – $190
- iPhone 12 Mini – $170
- iPhone 11 – $155
- iPhone XS Max – $150
- iPhone XR – $120
- iPhone XS – $115
- iPhone X – $105
- iPhone 8 Plus – $80
- iPhone 8 – $55
- iPhone 7 Plus – $50
- iPhone 7 – $40
- iPhone 6S Plus – $35
- iPhone 6S – $30
Google Pixel Trade-in value
- Pixel 6 Pro – $160
- Pixel 6 – $135
- Pixel 5 – $95
- Pixel 4 XL – $60
- Pixel 4 – $50
- Pixel 3 XL – $45
- Pixel 3a XL – $30
- Pixel 3a – $30
- Pixel 3 – $30
LG Trade-in value
- Wing 5G – $85
- V60 ThinQ – $60
- V60 ThinQ 5G – $55
- Velvet 5G – $45
- Stylo 6 – $35
- K92 5G – $35
- V50 ThinQ – $30
- V30 – $30
- G8X ThinQ – $25
- V40 ThinQ – $25
Motorola Trade-in value
- Razr 5G – $90
OnePlus Trade-in value
- OnePlus 9 Pro 5G – $220
- OnePlus 8 Pro – $185
- OnePlus 8T – $135
- OnePlus 8 – $125
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G – $120
- OnePlus 7T Pro – $120
- OnePlus 8 5G – $115
- OnePlus 9 5G – $110
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – $110
- OnePlus 7 Pro – $105
- OnePlus 8T+ – $95
- OnePlus 7T – $95
- OnePlus Nord – $75
- OnePlus 7 – $70
- OnePlus 6T – $70
- OnePlus Nord N10 5G – $45
- OnePlus 6 – $40
- OnePlus Nord N100 – $30
- OnePlus Nord N200 5G – $25
