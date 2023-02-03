Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones are here, and they consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, feature an improved camera array on the rear, and come with many quality-of-life and battery improvements. They’re the most powerful Galaxy smartphones to date, and some of the best Android flagships in 2023.

The new Galaxy S23 series are available in several new color options, and we have guides showing you the best cases for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra smartphones.

Trade-In discounts by carriers

  • Verizon – up to $800 bill credit
  • T-Mobile – up to $1,000 bill credit
  • AT&T – up to $1,000 bill credit
  • USCellular – from $699.99

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ & S23 Ultra Trade-in value

The following trade-in prices at the time of writing. Save or bookmark this page to see updated values. The trade-in values apply to devices marked in “Good condition”.

Trade-in values To Galaxy S23 & S23+ To Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy Z Fold 4 $700 $750
Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G $400 $500
Galaxy Z Fold 3 $390 $490
Galaxy Z Flip 4 $350 $400
Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G $330 $380
Galaxy S22+ 5G $350 $375
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G $300 $350
Galaxy Z Fold 2 $290 $340
Galaxy Z Flip 3 $210 $320
Galaxy S22 5G $250 $300
Galaxy S21+ 5G $240 $290
Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $220 $270
Galaxy Z Fold $220 $270
Galaxy Note 10+ $210 $270
Galaxy Note 10+ 5G $210 $260
Galaxy S21 FE 5G0 $200 $260
Galaxy Note 20 5G $180 $230
Galaxy S20+ $170 $220
Galaxy S20 $160 $220
Galaxy Z Flip 5G $160 $210
Galaxy Z Flip $160 $210
Galaxy S20 FE $150 $210
Galaxy Note 10 $150 $200
Galaxy Note 9 $130 $190
Galaxy A52 5G $120 $180
Galaxy S10+ $160 $170
Galaxy A71 $110 $170
Galaxy Note 8 $100 $160
Galaxy A42 5G $100 $160
Galaxy A51/5G $100 $160
Galaxy A32 5G $100 $160
Galaxy S10 5G $140 $150
Galaxy A12 $100 $150
Galaxy S10 $130 $140
Galaxy A11 $100 $140
Galaxy A21 $100 $140
Galaxy A20 $100 $140
Galaxy A53 5G $110 $130
Galaxy S10 Lite $100 $120
Galaxy A10e $100 $100
Galaxy A03 $100 $100
Galaxy A13 $100 $100
Galaxy A23 $100 $100
Galaxy A50 $100 $100
Galaxy S10e $100 $100
Galaxy S7/Edge $100 $100
Galaxy S8/+/Active $100 $100
Galaxy XCover Pro $100 $100
Galaxy S9/+ $100 $100

Apple iPhone Trade-in value

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max – $720
  • iPhone 14 Pro – $615
  • iPhone 14 Plus – $540
  • iPhone 14 – $540
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max – $505
  • iPhone 13 Pro – $430
  • iPhone 13 – $330
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max – $320
  • iPhone 13 Mini – $270
  • iPhone 12 Pro – $260
  • iPhone 12 – $225
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max – $225
  • iPhone 11 Pro – $190
  • iPhone 12 Mini – $170
  • iPhone 11 – $155
  • iPhone XS Max – $150
  • iPhone XR – $120
  • iPhone XS – $115
  • iPhone X – $105
  • iPhone 8 Plus – $80
  • iPhone 8 – $55
  • iPhone 7 Plus – $50
  • iPhone 7 – $40
  • iPhone 6S Plus – $35
  • iPhone 6S – $30

Google Pixel Trade-in value

  • Pixel 6 Pro – $160
  • Pixel 6 – $135
  • Pixel 5 – $95
  • Pixel 4 XL – $60
  • Pixel 4 – $50
  • Pixel 3 XL – $45
  • Pixel 3a XL – $30
  • Pixel 3a – $30
  • Pixel 3 – $30

LG Trade-in value

  • Wing 5G – $85
  • V60 ThinQ – $60
  • V60 ThinQ 5G – $55
  • Velvet 5G – $45
  • Stylo 6 – $35
  • K92 5G – $35
  • V50 ThinQ – $30
  • V30 – $30
  • G8X ThinQ – $25
  • V40 ThinQ – $25

Motorola Trade-in value

  • Razr 5G – $90

OnePlus Trade-in value

  • OnePlus 9 Pro 5G – $220
  • OnePlus 8 Pro – $185
  • OnePlus 8T – $135
  • OnePlus 8 – $125
  • OnePlus 7T Pro 5G – $120
  • OnePlus 7T Pro – $120
  • OnePlus 8 5G – $115
  • OnePlus 9 5G – $110
  • OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – $110
  • OnePlus 7 Pro – $105
  • OnePlus 8T+ – $95
  • OnePlus 7T – $95
  • OnePlus Nord – $75
  • OnePlus 7 – $70
  • OnePlus 6T – $70
  • OnePlus Nord N10 5G – $45
  • OnePlus 6 – $40
  • OnePlus Nord N100 – $30
  • OnePlus Nord N200 5G – $25

