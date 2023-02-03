The Samsung trade-in program offers surprisingly high prices for old smartphones, and it’s a great way to upgrade to the new Galaxy S23 series devices

Samsung Galaxy S23 trade-in prices: How much will you get for your old phone?

The 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones are here, and they consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, feature an improved camera array on the rear, and come with many quality-of-life and battery improvements. They’re the most powerful Galaxy smartphones to date, and some of the best Android flagships in 2023.

The new Galaxy S23 series are available in several new color options, and we have guides showing you the best cases for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra smartphones.

Trade-In discounts by carriers

Verizon – up to $800 bill credit

T-Mobile – up to $1,000 bill credit

AT&T – up to $1,000 bill credit

USCellular – from $699.99

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ & S23 Ultra Trade-in value

The following trade-in prices at the time of writing. Save or bookmark this page to see updated values. The trade-in values apply to devices marked in “Good condition”.

Trade-in values To Galaxy S23 & S23+ To Galaxy S23 Ultra Galaxy Z Fold 4 $700 $750 Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G $400 $500 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $390 $490 Galaxy Z Flip 4 $350 $400 Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G $330 $380 Galaxy S22+ 5G $350 $375 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G $300 $350 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $290 $340 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $210 $320 Galaxy S22 5G $250 $300 Galaxy S21+ 5G $240 $290 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $220 $270 Galaxy Z Fold $220 $270 Galaxy Note 10+ $210 $270 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G $210 $260 Galaxy S21 FE 5G0 $200 $260 Galaxy Note 20 5G $180 $230 Galaxy S20+ $170 $220 Galaxy S20 $160 $220 Galaxy Z Flip 5G $160 $210 Galaxy Z Flip $160 $210 Galaxy S20 FE $150 $210 Galaxy Note 10 $150 $200 Galaxy Note 9 $130 $190 Galaxy A52 5G $120 $180 Galaxy S10+ $160 $170 Galaxy A71 $110 $170 Galaxy Note 8 $100 $160 Galaxy A42 5G $100 $160 Galaxy A51/5G $100 $160 Galaxy A32 5G $100 $160 Galaxy S10 5G $140 $150 Galaxy A12 $100 $150 Galaxy S10 $130 $140 Galaxy A11 $100 $140 Galaxy A21 $100 $140 Galaxy A20 $100 $140 Galaxy A53 5G $110 $130 Galaxy S10 Lite $100 $120 Galaxy A10e $100 $100 Galaxy A03 $100 $100 Galaxy A13 $100 $100 Galaxy A23 $100 $100 Galaxy A50 $100 $100 Galaxy S10e $100 $100 Galaxy S7/Edge $100 $100 Galaxy S8/+/Active $100 $100 Galaxy XCover Pro $100 $100 Galaxy S9/+ $100 $100

Apple iPhone Trade-in value

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $720

iPhone 14 Pro – $615

iPhone 14 Plus – $540

iPhone 14 – $540

iPhone 13 Pro Max – $505

iPhone 13 Pro – $430

iPhone 13 – $330

iPhone 12 Pro Max – $320

iPhone 13 Mini – $270

iPhone 12 Pro – $260

iPhone 12 – $225

iPhone 11 Pro Max – $225

iPhone 11 Pro – $190

iPhone 12 Mini – $170

iPhone 11 – $155

iPhone XS Max – $150

iPhone XR – $120

iPhone XS – $115

iPhone X – $105

iPhone 8 Plus – $80

iPhone 8 – $55

iPhone 7 Plus – $50

iPhone 7 – $40

iPhone 6S Plus – $35

iPhone 6S – $30

Google Pixel Trade-in value

Pixel 6 Pro – $160

Pixel 6 – $135

Pixel 5 – $95

Pixel 4 XL – $60

Pixel 4 – $50

Pixel 3 XL – $45

Pixel 3a XL – $30

Pixel 3a – $30

Pixel 3 – $30

LG Trade-in value

Wing 5G – $85

V60 ThinQ – $60

V60 ThinQ 5G – $55

Velvet 5G – $45

Stylo 6 – $35

K92 5G – $35

V50 ThinQ – $30

V30 – $30

G8X ThinQ – $25

V40 ThinQ – $25

Motorola Trade-in value

Razr 5G – $90

OnePlus Trade-in value

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G – $220

OnePlus 8 Pro – $185

OnePlus 8T – $135

OnePlus 8 – $125

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G – $120

OnePlus 7T Pro – $120

OnePlus 8 5G – $115

OnePlus 9 5G – $110

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – $110

OnePlus 7 Pro – $105

OnePlus 8T+ – $95

OnePlus 7T – $95

OnePlus Nord – $75

OnePlus 7 – $70

OnePlus 6T – $70

OnePlus Nord N10 5G – $45

OnePlus 6 – $40

OnePlus Nord N100 – $30

OnePlus Nord N200 5G – $25

