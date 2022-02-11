Here's how much Samsung will pay for your old device when trading-in for Galaxy S22
Samsung finally unveiled the next generation of Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and states that all new devices would receive 4 years of OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patches, which is one of the best in the Android world.
Samsung also offers a great trade-in program that pays quite a bit for your old handsets, that is, if you decide to give in and purchase the brand new Galaxy S22 series. We’ve taken a look at the best alternatives to Samsung’s trade-in program last year, where we compared how much more you can get by selling the device yourself using Craigslist or eBay. With all that being said, the trade-in program is popular for a reason, and that is because it's simple and straightforward to get money for old devices, and it is also often more environmentally friendly.
The standard Samsung Galaxy S22, will start at $799.99, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will go for $999.99 in the United States. The Galaxy S22 and its larger sibling, the Galaxy S22 Plus, will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colors, as well as 128/256GB storage options and 8GB of RAM.
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series started on February 9, at Samsung.com and major retailers and carriers. Those who pre-order or upgrade (until February 24) will be eligible to upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128GB or 256GB models. The offer will also include an additional Samsung Credit of up to $200 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $150 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, or $100 for the Galaxy S22 to spend toward purchasing the Samsung Freestyle, or the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Those who pre-order will also receive up to 25% off of any Galaxy Tab S8 devices.
Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available from February 25, 2022, through Samsung.com, carriers, and other retailers' websites and stores. We already have some great deals available for the Galaxy S22 series. List via SamMobile.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Trade-in value:
- Galaxy S21 Ultra – $590
- Galaxy S21+ – $500
- Galaxy S21 – $390
- Galaxy S20+ / Ultra – $440
- Galaxy S20 – $340
- Galaxy S10+ – $220
- Galaxy S10 – $200
- Galaxy S10 5G – $175
- Galaxy S10e – $150
- Galaxy S10 Lite – $140
- Galaxy S9+ – $110
- Galaxy S9 – $90
- Galaxy S8 – $70
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – $420
- Galaxy Note 20 5G – $370
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – $570
- Galaxy Note 10+ – $280
- Galaxy Note 10 – $270
- Galaxy Note 9 – $170
- Galaxy Note 8 – $120
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 – $540
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $350
- Galaxy Z Fold – $350
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G – $290
- Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition – $275
- Galaxy A71 – $110
- Galaxy A51 – $90
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Trade-in value:
- Galaxy S21 Ultra – $620
- Galaxy S21+ – $500
- Galaxy S21 – $440
- Galaxy S20+ – $480
- Galaxy S20 Ultra – $470
- Galaxy S20 – $370
- Galaxy S10+ – $240
- Galaxy S10 – $210
- Galaxy S10 5G – $175
- Galaxy S10e – $170
- Galaxy S10 Lite – $140
- Galaxy S9+ – $120
- Galaxy S9 – $100
- Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra – $420
- Galaxy Note 20 5G – $370
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – $570
- Galaxy Note 10+ – $280
- Galaxy Note 10 – $270
- Galaxy Note 9 – $170
- Galaxy Note 8 – $120
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 – $780
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 – $540
- Galaxy Z Fold – $350
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $350
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G – $290
- Galaxy Z Flip – $275
- Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition — $275
- Galaxy A71 – $110
- Galaxy A51 – $90
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Trade-in value:
- Galaxy S21 Ultra – $700
- Galaxy S21+ – $500
- Galaxy S21 – $450
- Galaxy S20 Ultra – $500
- Galaxy S20+ – $425
- Galaxy S20 – $325
- Galaxy S10+ – 250
- Galaxy S10 5G – $190
- Galaxy S10 – $170
- Galaxy S10e – $140
- Galaxy S10 Lite – $150
- Galaxy S9 Plus – $140
- Galaxy S9 – $90
- Galaxy S8 – $70
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – $600
- Galaxy Note 20 5G – $525
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – $500
- Galaxy Note 10+ – $425
- Galaxy Note 10 – $350
- Galaxy Note 9 – $220
- Galaxy Note 8 – $150
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 – $900
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 – $600
- Galaxy Z Fold – $400
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $400
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G – $350
- Galaxy Z Flip – $325
- Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition – $275
- Galaxy A71 – $120
- Galaxy A51 – $100
Apple iPhone Trade-in value:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – $700
- iPhone 12 Pro – $600
- iPhone 12 – $450
- iPhone 12 Mini – $320
- iPhone 11 Pro Max – $450
- iPhone 11 Pro – $400
- iPhone 11 – $300
- iPhone XS Max – $280
- iPhone XS – $220
- iPhone X – $200
Google Pixel Trade-in value:
- Pixel 4 XL – $150
- Pixel 4 – $130
- Pixel 3a XL – $54
- Pixel 3 XL – $50
- Pixel 3 – $50
- Pixel 3a – $25
