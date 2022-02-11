Here's how much Samsung will pay for your old device when trading-in for Galaxy S22

Samsung finally unveiled the next generation of Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and states that all new devices would receive 4 years of OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patches, which is one of the best in the Android world.

Samsung also offers a great trade-in program that pays quite a bit for your old handsets, that is, if you decide to give in and purchase the brand new Galaxy S22 series. We’ve taken a look at the best alternatives to Samsung’s trade-in program last year, where we compared how much more you can get by selling the device yourself using Craigslist or eBay. With all that being said, the trade-in program is popular for a reason, and that is because it's simple and straightforward to get money for old devices, and it is also often more environmentally friendly.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S22, will start at $799.99, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will go for $999.99 in the United States. The Galaxy S22 and its larger sibling, the Galaxy S22 Plus, will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colors, as well as 128/256GB storage options and 8GB of RAM.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series started on February 9, at Samsung.com and major retailers and carriers. Those who pre-order or upgrade (until February 24) will be eligible to upgrade to the next storage tier when purchasing 128GB or 256GB models. The offer will also include an additional Samsung Credit of up to $200 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $150 for the Galaxy S22 Plus, or $100 for the Galaxy S22 to spend toward purchasing the Samsung Freestyle, or the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Those who pre-order will also receive up to 25% off of any Galaxy Tab S8 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available from February 25, 2022, through Samsung.com, carriers, and other retailers' websites and stores. We already have some great deals available for the Galaxy S22 series. List via SamMobile.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Trade-in value:

Galaxy S21 Ultra – $590

Galaxy S21+ – $500

Galaxy S21 – $390

Galaxy S20+ / Ultra – $440

Galaxy S20 – $340

Galaxy S10+ – $220

Galaxy S10 – $200

Galaxy S10 5G – $175

Galaxy S10e – $150

Galaxy S10 Lite – $140

Galaxy S9+ – $110

Galaxy S9 – $90

Galaxy S8 – $70

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – $420

Galaxy Note 20 5G – $370

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – $570

Galaxy Note 10+ – $280

Galaxy Note 10 – $270

Galaxy Note 9 – $170

Galaxy Note 8 – $120

Galaxy Z Fold 2 – $540

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $350

Galaxy Z Fold – $350

Galaxy Z Flip 5G – $290

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition – $275

Galaxy A71 – $110

Galaxy A51 – $90

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Trade-in value:

Galaxy S21 Ultra – $620

Galaxy S21+ – $500

Galaxy S21 – $440

Galaxy S20+ – $480

Galaxy S20 Ultra – $470

Galaxy S20 – $370

Galaxy S10+ – $240

Galaxy S10 – $210

Galaxy S10 5G – $175

Galaxy S10e – $170

Galaxy S10 Lite – $140

Galaxy S9+ – $120

Galaxy S9 – $100

Galaxy Note 20 5G Ultra – $420

Galaxy Note 20 5G – $370

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – $570

Galaxy Note 10+ – $280

Galaxy Note 10 – $270

Galaxy Note 9 – $170

Galaxy Note 8 – $120

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – $780

Galaxy Z Fold 2 – $540

Galaxy Z Fold – $350

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $350

Galaxy Z Flip 5G – $290

Galaxy Z Flip – $275

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition — $275

Galaxy A71 – $110

Galaxy A51 – $90

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Trade-in value:

Galaxy S21 Ultra – $700

Galaxy S21+ – $500

Galaxy S21 – $450

Galaxy S20 Ultra – $500

Galaxy S20+ – $425

Galaxy S20 – $325

Galaxy S10+ – 250

Galaxy S10 5G – $190

Galaxy S10 – $170

Galaxy S10e – $140

Galaxy S10 Lite – $150

Galaxy S9 Plus – $140

Galaxy S9 – $90

Galaxy S8 – $70

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – $600

Galaxy Note 20 5G – $525

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – $500

Galaxy Note 10+ – $425

Galaxy Note 10 – $350

Galaxy Note 9 – $220

Galaxy Note 8 – $150

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – $900

Galaxy Z Fold 2 – $600

Galaxy Z Fold – $400

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $400

Galaxy Z Flip 5G – $350

Galaxy Z Flip – $325

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition – $275

Galaxy A71 – $120

Galaxy A51 – $100

Apple iPhone Trade-in value:

iPhone 12 Pro Max – $700

iPhone 12 Pro – $600

iPhone 12 – $450

iPhone 12 Mini – $320

iPhone 11 Pro Max – $450

iPhone 11 Pro – $400

iPhone 11 – $300

iPhone XS Max – $280

iPhone XS – $220

iPhone X – $200

Google Pixel Trade-in value:

Pixel 4 XL – $150

Pixel 4 – $130

Pixel 3a XL – $54

Pixel 3 XL – $50

Pixel 3 – $50

Pixel 3a – $25

