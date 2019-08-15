Android

Samsung, too, has patented a double-folding smartphone

A double-folding smartphone was patented by LG and we heard about it at the beginning of the week, but it looks like the other Korean manufacturer is also working on a similar approach. Samsung has filed the above patent for a double-folding smartphone, or Z-folding, at the end of last year, with the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

It describes a device with a large flexible display and minimal bezels, with the left and right edges folding in a Z-shape to shift its appearance and size. While the patent, according to the folks at LetsGoDigital who uncovered it, does not contain any information on buttons, ports, or even cameras, a final product, if it ever reaches that stage, will most likely have all of the aforementioned.

We’ll leave you with the images below (and more at the source link), and remind you, as usual, that just because there’s a patent for something, it doesn’t mean we’ll soon, if ever, see a commercially available product.

 

