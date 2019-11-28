Samsung kept its promise and recently delivered a security update for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 addressing the fingerprint scanner issue.

However, according to a recent report from Korea, the issue left a dent in Samsung’s image concerning security. After devices equipped with ultrasonic fingerprint scanners were unlocked by other fingerprints, many banks decided to ban devices temporarily until the issue was fixed.

If Samsung Electronics replaces the fingerprint sensors in question with traditional optical scanners, this would benefit domestic companies that offer optical scanners. Samsung Securities analyst Lee Jong-wook

According to the report, Samsung could very well ditch Qualcomm’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for next year’s flagships. The product was introduced by Qualcomm in December of 2018 as a secure solution, but “the latest security issue showed that the new technology has obvious limits“, according to an unnamed official from a smartphone manufacturer, cited by the Korea Times.

Source: Korea Times