Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 is just around the corner. While quite a few companies have pulled out of physical attendance, they will still be attending the event virtually. One of such companies is Samsung. The South Korean manufacturer won’t be holding an in-person event or exhibiting any of its products, but it will host a virtual event. It has revealed the event details one week ahead.

The Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021 virtual event is scheduled for June 28. It will be live-streamed on YouTube and the official MWC website. The Samsung Galaxy MWC 2021 event kicks off at 7:15 PM CET, translating to 6:15 PM GMT. As per the translation of the press release on its Korean website, Samsung is all set to introduce “the ever-expanding Galaxy device ecosystem”. It is also expected to unveil its vision for the future of smartwatches. Further, the company could tease the arrival of its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Samsung recently announced at Google I/O that it is partnering with the company for its WearOS operating system, which has been underwhelming for the past few years. We expect to see an overhaul for WearOS with the Samsung-Google partnership. You can expect to see some Tizen design elements built into the WearOS UI. As for the Samsung MWC 2021 event, the company is also promising to talk about “Galaxy ecosystem” and “mobile security,” which is a bit vague at the moment. You can see a Knox logo on the invite, which could refer to the latter announcement.

While we expect to see no product launches from Samsung at MWC, the company is gearing up to launch the next-gen foldables alongside its smartwatches soon. It could be prepping to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4.