Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set to be unveiled on January 14 at the UnPacked event. However, ahead of the launch, the smartphones have been leaking left and right. Almost everything, from the camera details to the stylus-equipped covers has already leaked online. As if that was not enough, a new tweet reveals the information about microSD card slots on the upcoming phones.

As per tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only S21 member to come with expandable memory in Europe. However, it remains to be seen if this will be the case in other regions. Although it’s highly likely that this model will be made available globally. He goes on to say that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will not have microSD card slots. You can expect Samsung to offer these smartphones with 128GB of base storage.

About them Micro SD memory card slots on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series:



S21: nope

S21+: nope

S21 Ultra: YES!



Disclaimer: this is from 2 different sources, but still not from an official spec sheet. I'd give this info a 9/10 confidence rating though. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 4, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ leaked specifications



Display Galaxy S21

6.2-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

421 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 Galaxy S21+

6.7-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

394 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom Video Capture 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS Front Camera 10 MP

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) 10 MP

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) Battery 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh Colors Grey, Pink, Purple, White Black, Purple, Silver Other Features IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) Dimensions 151.7×71.2×7.9 mm 161.4×75.6×7.8 mm Weight 171 grams 202 grams Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Galaxy S21 series leaked price

Wondering how much the Galaxy S21 series phones will burn from your wallet? Here’s a breakdown as per another leak:

Model Pricing Converted in USD Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) €849 $1,032 Samsung Galaxy S21 (256GB) €899 $1,092 Samsung Galaxy S21+ (128GB) €1,049 $1,275 Samsung Galaxy S21+ (256GB) €1,099 $1,336 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB) €1,349 $1,640 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (256GB) €1,399 $1,700 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (512GB) €1,529 $1,858