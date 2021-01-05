Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set to be unveiled on January 14 at the UnPacked event. However, ahead of the launch, the smartphones have been leaking left and right. Almost everything, from the camera details to the stylus-equipped covers has already leaked online. As if that was not enough, a new tweet reveals the information about microSD card slots on the upcoming phones.
As per tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only S21 member to come with expandable memory in Europe. However, it remains to be seen if this will be the case in other regions. Although it’s highly likely that this model will be made available globally. He goes on to say that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will not have microSD card slots. You can expect Samsung to offer these smartphones with 128GB of base storage.
Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ leaked specifications
Display
|Galaxy S21
6.2-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
421 PPI pixel density
Gorilla Glass 7
|Galaxy S21+
6.7-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
394 PPI pixel density
Gorilla Glass 7
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|128GB / 256GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom
|12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom
|Video Capture
|4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS
|4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS
|Front Camera
|10 MP
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)
|10 MP
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
|4,800 mAh
|Colors
|Grey, Pink, Purple, White
|Black, Purple, Silver
|Other Features
|IP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)
|IP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)
|Dimensions
|151.7×71.2×7.9 mm
|161.4×75.6×7.8 mm
|Weight
|171 grams
|202 grams
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Galaxy S21 series leaked price
Wondering how much the Galaxy S21 series phones will burn from your wallet? Here’s a breakdown as per another leak:
|Model
|Pricing
|Converted in USD
|Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB)
|€849
|$1,032
|Samsung Galaxy S21 (256GB)
|€899
|$1,092
|Samsung Galaxy S21+ (128GB)
|€1,049
|$1,275
|Samsung Galaxy S21+ (256GB)
|€1,099
|$1,336
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB)
|€1,349
|$1,640
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (256GB)
|€1,399
|$1,700
|Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (512GB)
|€1,529
|$1,858