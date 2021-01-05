samsung galaxy s21 ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked renders (Credit: evan Blass / Voice)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set to be unveiled on January 14 at the UnPacked event. However, ahead of the launch, the smartphones have been leaking left and right. Almost everything, from the camera details to the stylus-equipped covers has already leaked online. As if that was not enough, a new tweet reveals the information about microSD card slots on the upcoming phones.

As per tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the only S21 member to come with expandable memory in Europe. However, it remains to be seen if this will be the case in other regions. Although it’s highly likely that this model will be made available globally. He goes on to say that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will not have microSD card slots. You can expect Samsung to offer these smartphones with 128GB of base storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ leaked specifications


Display		Galaxy S21
6.2-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
421 PPI pixel density 
Gorilla Glass 7 		Galaxy S21+
6.7-inch Infinity-O
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)
120Hz refresh rate
1300 nit peak brightness
394 PPI pixel density
Gorilla Glass 7
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100		Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Exynos 2100
RAM8GB 8GB
Storage128GB / 256GB128GB / 256GB
Rear Camera12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera 
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom		12MP primary camera
(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)
12MP ultra-wide camera
(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)
64MP telephoto camera
(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)
3x hybrid optical zoom
Video Capture4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS 
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS		4K at 30/60 FPS
8K at 30 FPS
FHD at 30/60/120 FPS
Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS
Front Camera10 MP 
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)		10 MP 
(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm)
Battery4,000 mAh4,800 mAh
Colors Grey, Pink, Purple, WhiteBlack, Purple, Silver
Other FeaturesIP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)		IP68 certified
Wireless PowerShare
Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM)
Dimensions151.7×71.2×7.9 mm161.4×75.6×7.8 mm
Weight171 grams202 grams
Connectivity5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax		5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Galaxy S21 series leaked price

Wondering how much the Galaxy S21 series phones will burn from your wallet? Here’s a breakdown as per another leak

ModelPricingConverted in USD
Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB)€849$1,032
Samsung Galaxy S21 (256GB)€899$1,092
Samsung Galaxy S21+ (128GB)€1,049$1,275
Samsung Galaxy S21+ (256GB)€1,099$1,336
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB)€1,349$1,640
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (256GB)€1,399$1,700
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (512GB)€1,529$1,858
