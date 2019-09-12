Samsung to maintain leading position in the fourth quarter of 2019

A recent DigiTimes report talks about how Samsung will manage to keep its leading position, ahead of Apple and Huawei, in the fourth quarter of the year as well, in the premium smartphone segment. Apple has just recently launched its 2019 iPhone line-up, and Huawei is expected to unveil the Mate30-series smartphones next week. Despite the new models from the competition, Samsung will still end 2019 on the number one spot, market watchers believe.

As far as the mid-tier segment is concerned, Samsung is facing fierce competition from Chinese manufacturers like OPPO, and its sub-brand Realme. The Galaxy A90 5G, recently announced, is basically a flagship smartphone Samsung decided to launch for the mid-tier segment in order to make a presence and to have a more affordable 5G offering.