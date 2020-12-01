Samsung is expected to launch a family of new flagships – the Galaxy S21 trifecta – a bit early in January next year. So far, leaked renders have given us an idea of the new design language Samsung has adopted for the Galaxy S21 series, and it looks stunning. There will be a ton of internal upgrades, and naturally, many potential buyers would expect a ‘new generation tax’ that will be levied in the form of a higher price point. However, it appears that the South Korean giant will do the opposite, and as the company is reportedly going to lower the entry barrier for the Samsung Galaxy S21 portfolio by up to $150.

Galaxy S21 might start as low as $850

As per a leak that comes courtesy of Naver blog, the price table for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has reportedly been set. And if true, the pricing for all three models – tentatively called the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra – will go down by at $100 to $150 compared to the Galaxy S20 series. Following is a comparison of how the next Galaxy S flagships might be priced vis-a-vis the Galaxy S20 portfolio:

Galaxy S21 Starts around $850 – $899 (rumored) Galaxy S20 Started at $999 Galaxy S21+ Starts around $1050 – $1099 (rumored) Galaxy S20+ Started at $1199 Galaxy S21 Ultra Starts around $1250 – $1299 (rumored) Galaxy S20 Ultra Starts at $1399

The move by Samsung – IF it turns out to be true – actually makes sense, as rivals such as Apple now offer flagships that start as low as $699, while players in the Android segment such as OnePlus and XIaomi continue to make inroads in that segment. Samsung’s strategic decision might also explain the brand’s willingness to create two separate product lines – vanilla flagships with a more accessible entry point, and a separate portfolio of foldable phones that cost a tad higher.

Samsung has no plans for a Note in 2021

Plus, Reuters now also reports that Samsung has shelved plans for a Note series flagship next year, thanks in no part to dwindling demand for high-end smartphones in the wake of the pandemic. Samsung is reportedly aiming to now focus on only one mass-market flagship series starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 family and the rest of its energy (and resources) will be directed towards foldable devices, with the goal of launching folding phones across multiple price brackets and different form factors as well.