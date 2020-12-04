At this point in time, it is quite evident that Samsung is giving a big push to foldable phones, and that will likely continue well into 2021. We’ve heard rumors of a new clamshell foldable phone, a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and a more affordable foldable phone as well. Now, the folks over at OLED research firm UBI Research (via The Elec) have claimed that Samsung will release three types of foldable smartphone models next year.

The report adds that Samsung Electronics’ sister company, Samsung Display, is reportedly making three types of foldable OLED panels, which is a clear sign that the South Korean electronics giant will unveil at least three foldable phones next year. All three devices are claimed to use the in-house UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) solution which is touted to be stronger and better-suited for foldable smartphones and is already being used on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Galaxy Z Fold Lite arrives in Q1 2021, reportedly!

Samsung is yet to reveal its foldable phone plans for the upcoming year, but those three aforementioned foldable phones set to arrive next year will likely debut as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 with a clamshell design, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite. The Galaxy Z Fold Lite will reportedly make its debut in the first quarter of 2021, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will arrive in the third quarter.

Adding some details about their screen specs, the report adds that the Galaxy Z Flip 2 features a 6.7-inch inner display akin to its predecessor, but the cover display is now much larger and measures 3-inch diagonally. The increase in size will make the latter way more useful compared to the tiny external display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Coming to the Galaxy Z Fold Lite, the device will feature an inner foldable display that will measure around 7-inches, while the cover display is about 4-inches when measured diagonally.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 debuts in third quarter of 2021

UBI Research also notes that the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s inner foldable panel will measure somewhere around 7-inches, while the external cover display will be in the ballpark of 4-inches. The latter part of the prediction is a bit surprising since the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s external display is much larger at 6.2-inches, so process this with a pinch of skepticism.

The report adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s screen will also have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO) thin-film transistors (TFT) to boost power-efficiency. More importantly, the flagship foldable device will offer stylus support and might come equipped with an under-display camera that will be hidden from your sight when not in use.