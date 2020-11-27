Samsung has been launching true wireless earbuds with each new flagship smartphone series for the past couple of years, dating back to 2018 when it launched the Gear Icon X. It appears that Samsung will continue the trend when it launches the Galaxy S21 series early next year. As per a SamMobile report, Samsung is planning a successor to the Galaxy Buds+ that will debut at the next Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S21 family’s debut that will reportedly be held in January.

Notably, the new Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds will come with two major improvements – ANC and an improved ambient mode. To recall, the first-gen Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+, both miss out on Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which was a major disappointment since a host of other brands offered earbuds with ANC around the same price point. Samsung is reportedly going to address that shortcoming with its next true wireless earbuds.

Improved ambient mode and ANC, finally!

The Galaxy Buds+ successor is expected to rock the same in-ear design, which is good news, as that approach blocks the ear-canal more effectively to provide a batter noise cancellation experience. The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live also offer ANC, but many users pointed out that their cancellation is not up to the mark, primarily due to the half in-ear design. While Samsung’s approach was novel and the Galaxy Buds Live delivered on many other parameters, their design proved to be an undoing for their noise cancellation prowess.

SamMobile’s report also adds that the new Galaxy Buds series earbuds will also offer an improved ambient mode. In case you’re unfamiliar, ambient or awareness mode allows the passage of external sounds through the earbuds, ensuring that users are aware of what’s happening in their surroundings. However, it is unclear how much they will cost, and if Samsung is going to refresh the color palette this time around.