Samsung is tipped to be working on several new Galaxy M-series devices. It could launch the Galaxy M12 and Galaxy M62 soon. Ahead of those devices, the company has officially revealed that it will be unveiling its Galaxy M02s in India soon. The device is all set to go official on January 7. Moreover, the company has revealed some of the specifications of the device. There is also a live product page for the upcoming launch on the official website.

The development comes from Samsung’s official website, where it has made the Galaxy M02s product page live. It focuses on promoting three aspects of the phone – its screen size, the amount of RAM, and the battery capacity. The product page also reveals the design of the Galaxy M02s. It will have a water-drop notch, which Samsung calls the “Infinity-V display” to house the selfie shooter. There is a considerable chin at the bottom and average bezels on the sides of the display. The volume rockers and power buttons seem to lie on the right edge of the phone. Moreover, there appears to be a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom alongside the USB Type-C port and the speaker grill.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy M02s will feature a 6.5-inch display that will have an HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, and it will come equipped with 4GB of RAM. Moreover, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery. There is no word on fast charging either. The device is confirmed to be priced below INR 10,000 in India. We’ll have to wait for the official launch for the exact price and more specific details. The Galaxy M02s launches in India on January 7.