Samsung’s UnPacked events used to be exclusive to the S-series and Note lineup. But this year, Samsung hosted a separate Galaxy UnPacked event for its Galaxy Z Fold 2. Now, it has announced the third UnPacked event in three months. The ‘Galaxy UnPacked For Every Fan’ event will take place on September 23. You can watch the live video stream of the event on Samsung’s website. It will be hosted virtually, and begin at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 7:30 PM IST. The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition at this event.

The device has popped up in a lot of leaks, revealing hi-res renders, and expected price. Almost everything about the handset is already known. It is said to be made available in six color options that include a bright shade of red, lavender and dark blue among others. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) SuperAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone is likely to come in two variants – a 4G model powered by the in-house Exynos 990 chip and a 5G version that will rely on the Snapdragon 865 SoC from Qualcomm. It is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging as well as reverse wireless charging.

In the optics department, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup – an optically stabilized 12MP main camera with PDAF that can capture both 4K and 8K videos + a 12MP wide-angle snapper with a 123-degree field of view + an optically stabilized 12MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom output. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter.