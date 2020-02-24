HUAWEI was forced to remove the volume rockers on the Mate 30 Pro, due to the fact that it got in the way of the nearly 90 degree curvature on the side of the phone. Almost wrapping around the edges completely, the Mate 30 Pro has a virtual volume rocker where you adjust the volume by sliding your fingers up and down the sides of the device, which, in this case, is also the display.

Samsung is on its way to fixing this issue, as a recently uncovered patent dated back 2018 suggests. Filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, it describes how a button could literally protrude from a curved display similarly to how it has been protruding from the metal frame for years on smartphones.

The curved display would basically be cutout on the sides to allow the placement of the protruding button. The best way to imagine this is, in addition to the illustrations above and below, to look at your smartphone’s side buttons and imagine that everything surrounding them is part of the display.

Source: PatentlyMobile