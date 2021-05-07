Earlier this week, alleged renders of Samsung’s next clamshell foldable – the Galaxy Z Flip 3 – surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of an overhauled design that actually looks quite neat. Now, a fresh leak suggests that Samsung will go a tad too aggressive with the cost of its next foldable and will actually price it much lower than its predecessor. As per leakster @FrontTron the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will cost as little as $999.

The leakster, however, also gives an upper limit of $1,199 for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. If the leak indeed turns out to be true, it would amount to roughly 30% step-down compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G that was launched at $1,449.99. Even if the Galaxy Z Flip 3 makes its debut at $1,199, it would still amount to a hefty price reduction of around $250. So, what corners is Samsung going to cut in order to bring down the price?

$1199 max I hear — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 5, 2021

As per a previous report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 won’t feature a flagship-grade processor. Looks like Samsung is replicating what Google did, as Big G went with the mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor for the Pixel 5. However, it is unclear if Samsung will equip the upcoming clamshell foldable with an Exynos SoC, or a Qualcomm processor.

Coming to the leaked renders, it is inspiring to see that Samsung is finally going to fix a glaring issue with its clamshells – the tiny cover display that was of little to no use. As per the recent leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will not only redesign the corner camera island and get a fresh splash of colors, but will equip it with a much bigger cover display.

Samsung will reportedly use the Corning Gorilla Victus for protecting the Galaxy Z Flip’s cover display. Additionally, the company is said to employ an improved version of its Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) solution and is also going to improve how split-screen multi-tasking works in Flex Mode while using two apps.