Bezels are having a hard time existing. In a bid to trim bezels, we’ve seen companies take the path of notches, punch-hole cutouts as well as pop-up cameras. We are yet to see a smartphone with an under-display selfie shooter from a mainstream manufacturer. That said, ZTE has already announced the Axon 20 5G that houses the selfie camera under its display. Now, Samsung is stepping into the segment, but not with a smartphone. Instead, it will be introducing a laptop with an in-screen camera.

The latest development comes from Samsung’s Weibo page, where the company showed off a product preview of the Samsung Blade Bezel laptop, which ironically, is nearly bezel-less. It is claimed to have a 93% screen-to-body ratio. It will use the Samsung OLED display instead of the usual LCDs, which will allow it to house the under-display camera. The thickness of the display (and not the device) is only 1mm and weighs just 130 grams (again, this is the weight of the display and not the laptop). That’s all we know for now. No further details about the laptop have been revealed yet.

Wow ⊙∀⊙! Samsung Display reveals its under-Display camera technology for the first time, which will be used for OLED notebook screens first pic.twitter.com/Fu4Ublvsru — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2021

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to feature an in-display selfie shooter. The device is said to be launched in the second half of 2021. An earlier report has said that Samsung was able to incorporate an in-screen digitizer in the upcoming Galaxy Fold series phone. However, it faced difficulties in developing a screen protective layer that prevents scratches from when the S Pen and the screen come in contact. That’s the reason why Samsung didn’t give support for its stylus to the first two generations of Galaxy Fold.