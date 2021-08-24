Samsung might want to try and save costs on the heat dissipation technology in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. It might remove the vapor chamber cooling for a cheaper graphite pad to save money on production for the Galaxy S22 series of devices.

The news was reported by FrontTron tipster. According to Tron, the vapor chamber will not be added alongside the new Exynos chipset that will be made in partnership and collaboration with the AMD GPU team to improve the performance and reduce the chances of the device throttling over time. The leak also suggests that Samsung hasn’t yet committed to this change, and it’s not been set in stone whether they are actually ready to change the heat dissipation system (via AndroidAuthority).

We previously heard reports of Samsung wanting to replace the technology, but we had no concrete details yet, we only knew that it would improve the performance of the devices and become slightly more efficient. Vapor chambers have been last used on the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones, but the company has since ditched them in favor of multi-layered graphite thermal pads to cool down its devices.

Samsung used two kinds of cooling systems in the past. The Note 20 series used graphite thermal pads, while others got a copper vapor chamber for cooling. Many people thought the reason for the Note 20 series running was due to the lack of vapor chamber. However, iFixit found that the difference between the performance of the two cooling solutions was very minimal, at best, and it didn’t make any significant difference in real life.

We’ll have to wait and see, the Galaxy S22 series are still a few months away, so things could change, and Samsung could go either way – decide to go ahead and equip their devices with it, or replace it with another cooling technology to save on costs.