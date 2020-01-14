Samsung 5G
Samsung today announced, according to a Korea Herald report, that it will acquire Virginia-based network provider TeleWorld Solutions.

TWS specializes in providing network designs, installations, testing and optimized solutions to mobile service and cable operators as well as original equipment manufacturers. 

The acquisition of TWS will enable us to meet mobile carriers’ growing needs for improving their 4G and 5G networks, and eventually create new opportunities to enhance our service capabilities to our customers. 

Cheun Kyung-whoon of Samsung EVP

TWS will become a wholly owned Samsung Electronics America subsidiary. While no financial details have been shared, Samsung is trying to consolidate its position in the network infrastructure market.

Source: The Korea Herald

