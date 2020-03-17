A new report from South Korean forums Clien suggests that Samsung is developing a 150MP sensor. It says that the new sensor will be of 1-inch size, which is larger than the 1/1.33-inch ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor that was seen of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It will be limited to flagship models only. Further, OPPO, Xiaomi, and Vivo are the three key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that have reportedly requested Samsung to provide the new sensor.

Xiaomi is said to bring the 150MP camera sensor to the market first in the fourth quarter of this year. OPPO and Vivo could follow it in 2021. It could be paired alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC.

Source: Clien

Via: Twitter