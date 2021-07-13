The summer Samsung Unpacked event is less than a month away and most of the devices have been leaked in full so far, which may explain why Samsung is going after the leakers themselves. This week, a new, official video was posted on Samsung’s YouTube channel that teases some of the upcoming products.

In the video, found by 9to5Google, Samsung interviews developers who are actively working on the Good Lock feature. Good Lock is a free application that provides a number of settings that can be tweaked and fully customized by the user. At around 0:57 you can see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in use, and the Galaxy Watch 4 being worn.

Pausing the video for a few minutes, we can clearly identify that the watch in question is the much rumored and leaked Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, in Silver color. Interestingly, the screen of the watch didnt turn on, even when her arm was moved around. We already know that the new smartwatches are going to be running Samsung’s new One UI Watch platform out-of-the-box.

That’s not the only thing that was shown off in the video however, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also made an appearance. The new foldable flagship can easily be identified, thanks to the leaked renders that revealed the new camera layout and shape. The new folio style case also seems new from Samsung, it seems like it can attach to the back of the panel, and it also seems to be able to cover the front display from scratches.

It’s not easy to tell, but there also seems to be some crease on the inner display. It will likely take a few more generations until Samsung can completely get rid of it and improve the glass technology to be durable and flexible at the same time.

What are your thoughts about the new smartwatch and foldable flagships? Let us know in the comments below!