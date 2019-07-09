Samsung teases productivity features of the upcoming Galaxy Note10

The Galaxy Note is a productivity powerhouse. With its S-Pen and DEX connection to an external monitor, you can easily multitask in a productive way. The Note10 will be introduced at a special event on August 7, and Samsung is teasing the upcoming phone’s productivity features to build the hype and anticipation.

Samsung Indonesia published the video below on Twitter and suggests that you can do a lot of work on the go with the Note10. The video also implies that you will no longer need to use multiple devices (desktop, laptop, memory sticks, etc.) to get work done, if you have a Galaxy Note10. And, of course, the S-Pen and the camera are again teased as probably the main selling points of the device.

Screen protectors and protective backplates have recently been leaked, showing off the centered camera on the front, and the arrangement on the back. The phones will run on either the Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 SoC, will feature plenty of memory, and will also have 5G capabilities.