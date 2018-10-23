Samsung+ teases Android Pie as beta program is prepared
Samsung has gotten itself into the habit of launching a beta program for the version of Android succeeding the one on its latest phones. It actually happens around this time of year.
Indeed, we do see signs of that happening that happening as our partners at XDA-Developers are reporting that Samsung has updated its FAQ and End User License Agreement for the Galaxy Beta Program.
Our partners also report that the program has also been teased through the Samsung+ app, the extended community forum that has distributed the beta program in previous years. The post teases some of the basal features of Android 9, including Adaptive Battery mode:
You’ve had it with apps you barely use sucking up all your battery life. We’re looking at you, Panda Pop. Well, that struggle is a thing of the past with Adaptive Battery mode in Android Pie.
App Actions and app Slices were also mentioned plus the inclusion of 157 new emoji in Samsung’s design as part of the Unicode 11 update published earlier this year. However, Galaxy users won’t be able to get all of these features until “early next year,” coming with Samsung Experience 10.
