Samsung announced that development for the Baidu KUNLUN, the search engine giant’s first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, has been finalized.

Designed based on Samsung’s 14nm process and I-Cube TM package technology, the chip will enter mass production early next year.

Baidu KUNLUN is a very challenging project since it requires not only a high level of reliability and performance at the same time, but is also a compilation of the most advanced technologies in the semiconductor industry. Thanks to Samsung’s state of the art process technologies and competent foundry services, we were able to meet and surpass our goal to offer superior AI user experience. OuYang Jian, Distinguished Architect of Baidu

We are excited to start a new foundry service for Baidu using our 14nm process technology. Baidu KUNLUN is an important milestone for Samsung Foundry as we’re expanding our business area beyond mobile to datacenter applications by developing and mass-producing AI chips. Samsung will provide comprehensive foundry solutions from design support to cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, such as 5LPE, 4LPE, as well as 2.5D packaging. Ryan Lee, vice president of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics

According to Samsung, Baidu KUNLUN is able to deliver 512 gigabytes per second (GBps) memory bandwidth to supply up to 260 Tera operations per second (TOPS) at 150 watts.

Source: Samsung