IC Insights found, cited by DigiTimes, that Samsung took the number one spot for chip suppliers from Intel in the second quarter of 2021.

Samsung’s semiconductor sales increased 19 percent, driven by increased demand and prices for DRAM and flash memory. That amounts to $20.3 billion in the second quarter of the year, propelling Samsung past now-former number one spot Intel.

Samsung is no stranger to this place on the virtual podium, spending most of 2017 and 2018 in the number one position, thanks to an increase in the memory market.

Projections are optimistic for Samsung. The company is expected to further increase 10 percent in the third quarter to $22.3 billion, widening the gap ahead of Intel in the second position.

Other key players like NVIDIA and MediaTek saw a 14- and 17 percent increase in revenue. Intel, TSMC, Qualcomm, and Broadcomm did see increases, however, these were insignificant, between three and one percent, respectively.

AMD didn’t make the top 10 with a 12 percent increase in sales. In order to make it to the top 10, a company is required to sell $4.3 billion worth in semiconductors in order to be ranked.

However, those who made it to the shortlist saw sales increase 10% combined sequentially to amount to a market worth US$95.5 billion in the second quarter of the year.

Source: DigiTimes