Android

Samsung could stop manufacturing mobile phones at one Chinese plant

Contents
Tianjin Samsung

A recent report from Korea, cited by Reuters, claims that Samsung is suspending its operation at its mobile factory in China. While Samsung said that nothing has been decided regarding Tianjin Samsung Telecom Technology operations, the South Korean newspaper claims that Samsung might stop manufacturing mobile phones this year at the aforementioned plant.

“Slumping sales and rising labor costs” are mentioned as possible reasons behind this move. “The overall smartphone market is having difficulties due to slowing growth. Samsung Electronics’ Tianjin telecom enterprise aims to focus on activities that increase competitiveness and efficiency,” Samsung told Reuters.

China is the world’s biggest smartphone market and Samsung has around one percent share, with local players like Huawei, OPPO, and Vivo dominating the landscape.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Reuters
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, China, News, Rumors, Samsung, Tianjin Samsung
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.