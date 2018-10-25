Samsung sues brand ambassador for using an iPhone X

There’s a huge difference between influencers and brand ambassadors. An influencer is usually a personality, online or offline, that gets paid to promote a product one time, or a couple of times. A brand ambassador is under contract with the brand for promoting the brand, its products or services. Ksenia Sobchak is Samsung’s brand ambassador in Russia. She’s basically the face of the company.

She is reportedly obligated by contract to appear in public using a Samsung smartphone. Sobchak, a reality TV host and politician, was spotted using an iPhone X in a TV interview. She was even using a piece of paper to shield and block the cameras from capturing the iPhone, but many have noticed, and then things turned bad.

Apparently, some reports claim that this is not the first time Sobchak is using an iPhone, when she was supposed to display a Samsung. Samsung Russia has allegedly sued her for breach of contract over this, asking for 108 million rubles, or $1.6 million. Samsung Russia has not commented on the matter yet.