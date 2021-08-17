Samsung is known for making some of the most premium smartphones in the market. The recent Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have shown what the Korean giant can achieve. However, users have always had one complaint — Samsung shows ads in the stock apps on One UI. According to a new alleged report (via Sammobile), Samsung’s executives are discussing getting rid of ads in apps like Samsung Music, Samsung Weather, Samsung Pay, among others.

According to the report, Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, TM Roh, mentioned during an “online town hall meeting” that the ads will soon go away from Samsung’s stock apps. During the online meeting, one of the Samsung employees asked Roh why there are ads in One UI, to which Roh replied the statement mentioned before. In addition to this, Roh again iterated that Samsung continues to listen to customer feedback and act on it.

“We decided to delete ads from basic apps such as Weather, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Themes.”

Samsung will remove the ads from One UI in an upcoming update, according to the report. However, there’s no word on when this software update could be made available. There’s also no clear mention if this ad-removal software update will be available in other regions like Europe or America or will it be exclusive to Korea.

Nevertheless, such a move would be a step in the right direction for Samsung. Users, and as mentioned above even employees, have complained about ads in One UI for quite a long time. We’ve also seen quite a few readers complain about the ads in the comments section. This is also considered as one of the factors why people avoid purchasing Samsung phones. The change would certainly be welcomed by every Samsung user. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!